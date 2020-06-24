Hansal Mehta opens up about nepotism & son's career: My shadow is both his biggest benefit and greatest bane

The latest one to join the conversation of nepotism is director Hansal Mehta who took to Twitter to share his thoughts. Check it out below.

As the debate around nepotism gains stronger momentum since the passing away of Sushant Singh Rajput, more and more artists from the industry are speaking up their mind. The latest one to join this conversation is director Hansal Mehta who took to Twitter to tweet his thoughts and urged followers to address the 'elephant' in the room. The 'Aligarh' director also spoke about his son's career who works with him and assists him on film projects.

Acknowledging that his son started off his career in films because of him, Hansal tweeted, "This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he's been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking and shares similar values as me. Not just because he's my son."

He added, "He will make films not because I will produce them. I might not. But because he deserves to make them. He will have a career only if he survives. It is ultimately him and not his father who will build his career. My shadow is both his biggest benefit and greatest bane." Hansal also said that airport looks and gossip should not be used as tools to give spotlight. It should only be on the basis of pure talent.

"So when people take off on nepotism they do not really address the elephant in the room. They belittle the real battle. The battle between the powerful and the rising. The battle between old and new. The battle between rigidity and change. The battle between secure and insecure. Unfortunately, we often mistake PR, imaging, paid media and gossip as essential tools for survival here. Media uses our insecurities and aspirations to its benefit. We need to change that by being that change. Media will thrive on what you give them. Give them your talent," he wrote.

Adding, "Not gossip. Not airport looks. Not gym looks. Moment you use your talent and hard work as your only tools a lot of the filth that you create and later suffer from will go. Aspiration is a disease as much as it is a boon. Stop it from making you sick. Use it to grow as an artist."

