Hansal Mehta opens up on the criteria of judging a show or film's success

'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' director Hansal Mehta feels that if a show or a film passes the litmus test of memes, it means that it has gone truly 'viral' in the true sense of the word.

Speaking at a media event to celebrate two years of OTT platform SonyLIV, Hansal said, "Memes are a great way to judge a show or film's success. If dialogues from your creation suddenly find their way to memes, be rest assured your content has cut across the audience."

Furnishing an honest answer, he revealed when he got to know about memes, he said, "I discovered memes after 'Scam' and was pleasantly surprised by their reach because they're snackable and derivative form of content and travel way faster than any form of content. The audience too jumps in to make their own version of memes and dialogues, it becomes an user generated content falling under the umbrella of organic marketing."

But, not everything is hunky-dory about memes as the filmmaker said, "However, there's a downside to it to, because a lot of time writers get carried away while writing dialogues in a bid to make them meme-worthy, this robs them off the show's or film's authenticity."

