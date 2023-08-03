Hansal Mehta opens up about Omerta and Simran failure; REVEALS he fought suicidal thoughts

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

The untimely demise of Nitin Desai, the senior art director has left Indian entertainment in deep shock. As per the reports, the production designer died by suicide on August 2, Wednesday morning. Desai, who had handled the production designing of many iconic films including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Lagaan, and others, was found hanging at his residence. Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently took to his official Twitter handle and mourned the demise of Nitin Desai, with an emotional post.

Hansal Mehta pays tribute to Nitin Desai

The renowned filmmaker, who is highly shocked by the tragic death of Nitin Desai, took to his Twitter handle and mourned his demise. "The great Nitin Desai’s tragic passing away and talks of his troubles got me revisiting that time. Am terribly sad at the loss of a remarkable artist. Om Shanti," wrote Mehta in his post.

The filmmaker opens up about Omerta and Simran's failure

In his Twitter post, Hansal Mehta opened up about the massive failures of his ambitious projects Omerta and Simran. According to the director, the poor box office performances of both films left him deep financial crisis. "Financial pressures in an industry run on emotions can be debilitating. I have faced many a crisis, particularly after Omertà and Simran," read his post.

"The failure of the film and the cycle of debt I got into had led me towards a very dark place. The involvement of ‘powerful’ mediators or shall I say coercive forces made things even worse. It was a scary time," added the director.

Hansal Mehta about fighting suicidal thoughts

The celebrated filmmaker also revealed that he fought suicidal thoughts during the low phase in his life, in his Twitter post. "I fought the impulse very often in the not-so-distant past to do something harmful to myself. This was mostly because of the comfort given by family and some true friends who I could talk to. But in times that I Was alone it always felt like a deep, dark, and endless tunnel," reads his post.

"I wouldn’t have original ideas to share, I wouldn’t have any creative thoughts and I often succumbed to considering myself much inferior to many around me - both as an artist and as a human being. Somehow the faith that this darkness would end and even more by seeking professional help and of course being blessed enough to be immersing myself in work I’ve managed to emerge out of that awful phase," concluded the Shahid director.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, kindly reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO immediately, for help.​

