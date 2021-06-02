Hansal Mehta posts a heartfelt message as his father passes away; Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal mourn his demise

Hansal Mehta's father recently passed away leaving him broken and despaired. The filmmaker tweeted a sentimental eulogy for his father.

The prominent director, writer, and producer Hansal Mehta lost his father, Deepak Subodh Mehta, on Wednesday which has left him heartbroken. Hansal Mehta respected and appreciated his father a lot and can’t bear his sudden demise. Taking to Twitter, Hansal Mehta shared an emotional eulogy for his late father. Hansal Mehta expected his father to outlive him and appreciated the qualities and manners of the late Mr. Mehta. Soon after the tweet, many actors came forward to offer their condolences to him.

Hansal Mehta tweeted “I always thought he would outlive me. I was wrong. See you on the other side Pappa. The most handsome man in the world. And the most gentle and generous human being that I’ve ever met. Thank you Pappa for your unconditional love. Thank you my legend, my hero.” Farhan Akhtar tweeted “deepest condolences”, followed by Manoj Bajpayee who tweeted as “Will miss his gentle smile love and concern for all of us !!! He lived his life with grace!!!! Stay happy uncle wherever you are!!! TAKE CARE HANSAL!!” Ali Fazal wrote “I am so sorry to hear of this Hansal sir. Condolences.” and Pooja Bhatt wrote, “my deepest condolences to you and the family Hansal”.

Hansal Mehta has been the mind behind blockbuster films and web series like Chhalaang, Scam 1992, Omerta, Bose: Dead/Alive, Citylights, and many more. Earlier in May, Hansal Mehta informed via tweets that six members in his house had tested positive for Covid-19. He also explained how they were helpless as they were sick when his son was critical. Hansal Mehta thanked the Maharashtra Government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for having the facilities of beds, oxygen, and medicines. On the work front, the director will soon start directing Scam 2003 supposedly a second installment to the hit web series Scam 1992. Also Read: Hansal Mehta experiences mild Covid 19 symptoms, says he's awaiting results but 'treatment has begun'

Credits :Hindustan Times

