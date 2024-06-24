Hansal Mehta reacts after his son Jai tweets about Nagarjuna fan-pushing video that 'pissed' him off; DETAILS inside

Hansal Mehta has always been outspoken about his views. Recently, he took to social media to respond to his son Jai’s tweet about an incident involving Nagarjuna. The actor was seen exiting the airport when a fan tried to approach him. However, the fan was inappropriately pushed back by the bodyguard, leading to criticism from viewers.

Hansal Mehta responds to son Jai Mehta's tweet

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Hansal Mehta’s son Jai discussed the incident involving Nagarjuna and connected it to his younger brother Pallava, who has Down's syndrome and is mentally challenged. Jai mentioned that Pallava is a fan of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, and the incident triggered him, as he worried that something similar could happen to his brother.

Hansal Mehta also took to X (formerly Twitter) and responded to Jai's tweet. He wrote, “True story. So my son Pallava is a fan of this massive star. I’d requested through his brother, his close friends at various times that meeting the star would mean the world to him. And it would be my gift to my boy."

Further elaborating on the extent of his son Pallava's admiration for the star and the lack of response they received, Hansal Mehta shared, "When his eyes were operated the first person he recognised in the newspaper was that star. But no. There was no response from the star or his friends. I gave up. Now over the years Pallu’s cognitive abilities have declined. And this will have no meaning even if it has to happen."

About Nagarjuna fan-pushing video

For those unaware, while Nagarjuna was walking with his bodyguard, a café employee approached him. The Tamil actor's bodyguard pushed the man away, causing him to stumble and fall. Nagarjuna did not acknowledge the incident and continued walking. The viral video sparked outrage over the insensitive treatment of the fan, who was reportedly specially challenged. In response, Nagarjuna apologized on Twitter, stating, “This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman (folded hands emoji) and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !!”

Hansal Mehta on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hansal Mehta recently completed work on the Kareena Kapoor-starrer spy thriller The Buckingham Murders, which is set to release later in 2024. The filmmaker has also directed an epic drama series titled Gandhi, featuring Pratik Gandhi in a key role.

