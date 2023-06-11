Hansal Mehta reveals producers were hesitant to fund Shahid with Rajkummar Rao as lead: 'Who is this fellow?'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is currently enjoying the massive success of his recently released series, Scoop. Based on the life of Mumbai-based journalist, Jigna Vora, the series starred Karishma Tanna, Harman Baweja and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in important roles. Amid enjoying the praise, Mehta recently spoke about his 2012 film Shahid starring Rajkummar Rao. He revealed that the producers were not keen to cast Rajkummar, since he was a newcomer.

Hansal Mehta talks about his film Shahid

Hansal's film Shahid is one of the most highly-acclaimed films. It was based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010. Mehta and Rao received National Awards for Best Director and Best Actor respectively. Recently, while speaking to Humans of Bombay, Hansal revealed that producers were not willing to invest their money in Rajkummar. But he revealed that he was sure of Rajkummar and convinced them to cast him in the film.

The director also said that the script of Shahid went to a lot of actors but they refused to do it. Hansal said, "I found Shahid Azmi’s story and my life restarted. Basically, I found my voice again and my muse in finding that voice was Rajkummar. Shahid, the script was sent to a lot of stars, and somehow either the star did not want to work with me, or if the star wanted to work with me, he wanted to change the way Shahid was written, change the narrative completely. I put my foot down. I said, ‘Either it is this or it’s nothing’."

He further revealed how Rajkummar Rao came into the picture. The Scam 1992 director added, "And in that process, Mukesh Chabbra, Anurag (Kashyap), just threw Rajkummar, my way. They kept saying that meet Rajkummar. I said ‘I can’t meet him. What will I do with him?’. There was no money. The producer said, ‘Anurag is going to send Rajkummar to you. I’m not funding it. I’m not putting money in for Rajkummar’. He was very new. He had just done Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. They said have chai with him right now, he’s standing outside your office. He walks in, and in half an hour, I mean, there was something. I felt the right energy. I felt I connected to him and I saw honesty and hunger. He said he wanted to prove it. Shahid was a dream role and he recognised that."

Mehta shared that he made a poster of Shahid featuring Rajkummar before he met the producer. After looking at the poster, the producer asked, "Poster is cool, but who is this fellow?" He asked the producer to watch his then-upcoming film Ragini MMS and it convinced him of the acting skills of Rajkummar.

After Shahid, Hansal and Rajkummar teamed up for CityLights, Aligarh and Omerta.