Hansal Mehta shares unseen PICS with newlyweds Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa: Most joyous wedding ever

After dating for 11 years, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa recently tied the knot in Chandigarh. Several celebrities from B-town attended the wedding including Farah Khan, Siddharth, Anubhav Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Raj & DK, and Hansal Mehta amongst others. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s first film together ‘Citylights’ which was released in 2014 was directed by Hansal Mehta. Rajkummar has a mighty special place in Hansal’s filmography as the duo has delivered some classics together including ‘Shahid’ and ‘Aligarh’ amongst others. Rajkummar has several films in the pipeline including ‘Hit’ alongside Sanya Malhotra and a social drama directed by Anubhav Sinha titled ‘Bheed’.

Hansal Mehta took to Instagram and shared some unseen pictures with the newlyweds and penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, “They say that the birth of a child often changes one’s fortunes for the better. His entry into my office one hot afternoon changed my life. My son, my friend, my brother, my muse @rajkummar_rao. I would imagine that to be married to my darling @patralekhaa is just what blessings from the almighty would be like. Two beautiful souls, one beautiful bond, and many blessings for all the best things that life has to offer. This was truly the most joyous wedding ever, the wedding of a lifetime!”

Take a look:

Rajkummar Rao took to the comment section and wrote, “Thank you so much my dearest Hansal sir. A father’s love for his son /daughter is unconditional and pure and our relationship is a prime example of that. I love you, sir”. Anubhav Sinha took a sly dig in the comment section and wrote, “Hansal Uncle”.

