Hansal Mehta shows support for Shilpa Shetty amid Raj Kundra case: Allow her some dignity and privacy

Shilpa’s husband Raj was arrested on July 19 by Mumbai Police for his alleged connection in the pornography racket for making and distributing porn films. Director Hansal Mehta known for films like ‘Shahid’, ‘Omerta’, ‘Citylights’, and ‘Simran’, amongst others took to Twitter on Friday and asked everyone to leave Shilpa Shetty alone in the matter. In one of his tweets, Hansal mentioned that Shilpa should be allowed her dignity and privacy. Hansal called out Bollywood for its silence and for not taking a stand for Shilpa. “This silence is a pattern. In good times everybody parties together. In bad times there is deafening silence. There is isolation. No matter what the ultimate truth the damage is already done," he wrote.

Take a look at the tweets:

If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 30, 2021

This vilification is a pattern. If the allegations are against a film person there is a rush to invade privacy, to pass sweeping judgement, to character-assassinate, to fill 'news' with trashy gossip - all at the cost of individuals and their dignity. This is the cost of silence. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 30, 2021

Further, Hansal mentioned that if an incident happens concerning a film personality then there is a rush to invade their privacy.

