Hansal Mehta slams 'ruthless judgement' of celebs: People connected to Bollywood are favourite punching bag.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who has voiced his support for Shah Rukh Khan amid the narcotics case that has surfaced against his son Aryan Khan, tweeted once more raising concerns about treatment of the film industry and it's people. On Thursday morning, SRK visited Aryan Khan at Arthur Road jail.

The superstar was mobbed by the media while he was exiting and trying to get into his car. On these lines, Hansal Mehta tweeted, "Being a celebrity, being a star, being from ‘Bollywood’ means your emotion, your torment and your concern as a father become a matter of public consumption, heartless abuse and ruthless judgement."

He slammed the criticism that people in the film industry face as he added, "Bollywood is not a place, not a company and definitely not some mafia. It is a loosely coined term for a large number of individuals who work really hard to create, to entertain, to engage and unlike many other professions are always vulnerable to criticism, scrutiny and abuse."

He also called the industry everyone's 'favourite punching bag'. "I don’t know or have never appreciated the term Bollywood. What I do know is that this term and the individuals connected to it are a favourite punching pag and diversionary vehicle for a few divisive, abusive and inefficient set of some cowardly invisible people (sic)," Hansal Mehta's tweet read.

On Wednesday, Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected and his legal team has now approached the Bombay High Court. The bail hearing will now take place on 26 October.

