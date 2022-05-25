Hansal Mehta weds longtime partner Safeena Husain in 'impromptu' ceremony; Rajkummar Rao calls them coolest

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is now married to social worker Safeena Husain, who is his partner of 17 years. On Wednesday morning, the director took to his social media handle to announce the good news and posted pictures from the wedding ceremony in which the couple can be seen signing the wedding documents and hugging each other. Safeena is the founder of a non-profit organisation called Educate Girls. She is the daughter of late actor Yusuf Hussain. The wedding took place in San Francisco, California in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and friends.

Sharing the wedding pictures on social media, Mehta wrote, "So after 17 years, two children, watching our two sons grow up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life this marriage was also impromptu and unplanned. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has…" The wedding pictures showed Mehta wearing a casual T-shirt with a brown blazer, while Safeena donned a pink salwar suit.

Wishes poured in from filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Anubhav Sinha, actors Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee and his followers. Scam 92 fame Pratik Gandhi wrote in the comments section, “This is lovely. Well it’s inspiring and pressurising too. Referring to his wife, Gandhi wrote, "Bhamini Oza is already giving me hard looks.” Anubhav Sinha reacted, saying “Je Baat!! (this is how it should be).” Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj wrote, “Lovely. Mubarakaan.” Huma Qureshi commented, “Awww”.

Hansal Mehta announces wedding in a post:

Rajkummar Rao, who has worked with Hansal in Shahid, Citylights and Omerta, posted a picture of the couple on his Instagram and congratulated them. He wrote, “Congratulations @hansalmehta sir and #Safeena Ma’am. You two are officially married. The coolest couple I know. Come back soon, we need to celebrate. I love you both. ” Manoj Bajpayee, who starred in Hansal's Aligarh, wrote, “Wow! Wow!! Congratulations & best wishes to both of you lovelies.”

A fan wrote, “Wow. Your love story is like a story out of a film, probably an idea for your next web series? God bless!” Another said, “This is so beautiful I am crying.”

The filmmaker is currently working on multiple projects simultaneously. On Tuesday, he announced that the central role in ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ had been cast and that veteran theatre artist Gagan Dev Riar was roped in to play the role of Abdul Karim Telgi in the show. He is also working on Scoop, a Netflix series, and Captain India, a theatrical film featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. He also directed the action-thriller Faraaz, with his son Jai Mehta, and has a project with Kareena Kapoor Khan lined up.

ALSO READ: Hansal Mehta and Harman Baweja on a recce for Kartik Aaryan's Captain India international schedule?

