Hanuman Jayanti: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher & others extend wishes on holy occasion

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, several Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to share wishes and extend prayers for everyone’s well being during the COVID 19 pandemic.

The COVID 19 pandemic, which has claimed over lakhs of lives so far in India, has affected normal life to a great extent. This isn’t all. This deadly virus has also dampened the festive spirit and all the festivals have been missing the usual grand celebrations. The Hanuman Jayanti celebrations were no different as well. However, our Bollywood celebrities made sure to extend wishes on the holy occasion and prayed for everyone’s well being during the ongoing tragic situation.

penned her wishes in Hindi and wrote, “जो हताश हों चुके है, निराश हो चुके हैं, भयभीत हैं उन्हें उनकी शक्तियों के बारे में याद दिलाएँ Folded hands सबको हनुमान जयंती की शुभकामनाएँ , जय श्री राम ( हनुमान जी का कहना है मैं राम नाम में वास करता हूँ, जहां राम नाम वहाँ मैं ) #HanumanJayanti #Hanuman #हनुमानजयंती #हनुमान” On other hand, Lata Mangeshkar tweeted, “Namaskar. Aap sab ko Hanuman jayanti ki bahut shubh kaamanaayein. Sankat Mochan Hanuman ji se prarthana hai ki wo is mahamari ke sankat se saare vishwa ko mukt kar dein.”.

Kartik Aaryan paid a tribute to the COVID 19 frontline workers on the holy occasion and wrote, “This is for all the Covid Warriors risking their own lives to save others. Jai Bajrang Bali #HanumanJayanti.” also shared an image of Lord Hanuman on Instagram and captioned it with lines from Hanuman Chalisa. He worte, “#hanumanjayanti जय हनुमान ज्ञान गुन सागर। जय कपीस तिहुं लोक उजागर।“

Take a look at Bollywood celebs wishes for Hanuman Jayanti:

Namaskar. Aap sab ko Hanuman jayanti ki bahut shubh kaamanaayein. Sankat Mochan Hanuman ji se prarthana hai ki wo is mahamari ke sankat se saare vishwa ko mukt kar dein. https://t.co/6JWJUu7xH7 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 27, 2021

This is for all the Covid Warriors risking their own lives to save others

Jai Bajrang Bali #HanumanJayanti pic.twitter.com/vlv3talYhR — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 27, 2021

प्रभु संकट मोचन जी की कृपा आप तथा परिवार पर बनी रहे,स्वस्थ और दीर्घायु हों एवम् सुख समृद्धि हो यही प्रार्थना है ।श्री हनुमान जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ । pic.twitter.com/ze2yC3dOoZ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 27, 2021

