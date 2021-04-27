  1. Home
Hanuman Jayanti: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher & others extend wishes on holy occasion

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, several Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to share wishes and extend prayers for everyone’s well being during the COVID 19 pandemic.
4432 reads Mumbai
The COVID 19 pandemic, which has claimed over lakhs of lives so far in India, has affected normal life to a great extent. This isn’t all. This deadly virus has also dampened the festive spirit and all the festivals have been missing the usual grand celebrations. The Hanuman Jayanti celebrations were no different as well. However, our Bollywood celebrities made sure to extend wishes on the holy occasion and prayed for everyone’s well being during the ongoing tragic situation.

Kangana Ranaut penned her wishes in Hindi and wrote, “जो हताश हों चुके है, निराश हो चुके हैं, भयभीत हैं उन्हें उनकी शक्तियों के बारे में याद दिलाएँ Folded hands सबको हनुमान जयंती की शुभकामनाएँ , जय श्री राम ( हनुमान जी का कहना है मैं राम नाम में वास करता हूँ, जहां राम नाम वहाँ मैं ) #HanumanJayanti #Hanuman #हनुमानजयंती #हनुमान” On other hand, Lata Mangeshkar tweeted, “Namaskar. Aap sab ko Hanuman  jayanti ki bahut shubh kaamanaayein. Sankat Mochan Hanuman ji se prarthana hai ki wo is mahamari ke sankat se saare vishwa ko mukt kar dein.”.

Kartik Aaryan paid a tribute to the COVID 19 frontline workers on the holy occasion and wrote, “This is for all the Covid Warriors risking their own lives to save others. Jai Bajrang Bali #HanumanJayanti.” Varun Dhawan also shared an image of Lord Hanuman on Instagram and captioned it with lines from Hanuman Chalisa. He worte, “#hanumanjayanti जय हनुमान ज्ञान गुन सागर। जय कपीस तिहुं लोक उजागर।“

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty sends wishes on Hanuman Jayanti: Give us the power to fight this storm

Take a look at Bollywood celebs wishes for Hanuman Jayanti:

Credits :Twitter/Instagram

