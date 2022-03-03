Happiest day in my life: Seema Pahwa pens heartwarming wish as son Mayank gets married to Sanah Kapur

Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa have embarked on a new journey as a married couple and wishes from fans and friends continue to pour in. Just a few hours back, Mayank’s mother Seema Pahwa took to her social media handle and proudly penned a beautiful message as she announced her son's wedding with Sanah. Sharing several priceless moments from the wedding day, Seema wrote, “Happiest day in my life god bless you both love you and feel proud to announce my son MAYANK PAHWA & SANHA KAPOOR got married so so so happy @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 @manukritip @manoj__pahwa429 #happiness #blessed #love #life #celebration”

Yesterday, the ‘Jersey’ actor and Sanah’s brother Shahid also penned a heartwarming wish for her sister. Shahid wrote, “How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always…” Even Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput gave her fans a sneak peek from Sanah and Mayank’s special day by sharing videos and pictures.

Take a look:

To note, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Shahid Kapoor's half-sister Sanah Kapur was set to get married to Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank. The wedding celebrations have kickstarted in Mahableshwar. Soon after Sanah's Kaleera ceremony, the couple tied the knot in presence of close friends and family.

Also Read: PICS: Shahid Kapoor, Mira share warm family moments at sister Sanah Kapur's Kaleera ceremony