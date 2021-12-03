Happiest when I express through music: Ayushmann Khurrana on his Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui song 'Maafi'

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is one of the most anticipated movies of December. To keep the fans' excitement levels high, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor have been going all out with the promotional activities. On Thursday, the team released a beautiful and emotional song, Maafi. In the music video, Vaani and Ayushmann are shown in a scene in which they appear to be heartbroken. Ayushmann is seen apologising to Vaani for his actions. The song's heartfelt lyrics are sure to make you cry. The combination of soulful lyrics by Priya Saraiya, composition by Sachin-Jigar, and its melodious rendition by Sachin-Jigar feat Ayushmann Khurrana is nothing short of exceptional.

In a recent post on Instagram, Ayushmann expressed how he felt about releasing a song after a year and a half. The click was of him sitting in front of a mic, with the passion of singing crystal clear in his eyes. He wrote, “I’m the happiest when I express through music. The mic has been a companion since my school days. Came out with a song after a year and a half. Can’t express how I feel. #Maafi" The post was filled with love and pride.

Check the post here:

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is all set to make its theatrical release on 10 December. The movie is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in leading roles. The previous songs of the film, the title track, and ‘Kalle Kalle’ song have had their fair share of appreciation as well.

