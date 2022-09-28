'Happy 40 baby': Alia Bhatt wishes Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday; Shares INSIDE PIC from celebration

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to post a picture that shows her holding a polaroid picture in her hand. The picture shows Ranbir Kapoor looking dapper in a white shirt, as he posed against the backdrop that read, "Cheers to forty years." The picture also partially gives a glimpse of the décor, with numerous golden, white, and black balloons. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, “happy 40 baby.”

Ranbir Kapoor has turned a year older and is celebrating his 40th birthday today. The actor, who is all set to welcome his first child with Alia Bhatt, celebrated his birthday eve along with family members and close friends. Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Luv Ranjan, Rohit Dhawan, Arti Shetty, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and others were seen arriving at Ranbir’s birthday bash last night. However, no pictures from his bash made it to social media until now. After celebrating her hubby’s 40th birthday, Alia Bhatt has now shared an adorable picture of Ranbir from last night’s celebrations, and has penned a lovely birthday wish.

Alia's mom Soni Razdan penned a heartfelt note for him on social media, and shared some gorgeous pictures from Alia and Ranbir's wedding. She wrote, "Happy Birthday adorable SIL love you to the moon and back ! May you keep dancing your way through life and never stop."

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor also wrote a lovely wish for him that read, "This has been quite an milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana you are my Shakti Astra #bestfriend #strength.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. He also has Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The actress will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Ranveer Singh. Besides these projects, Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with the film, Heart Of Stone.

