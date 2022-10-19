Happy 66th Birthday Sunny Deol: Watch out these popular movies of the actor today

For the unversed, Sunny Deol is the recipient of two National Film Awards in the Best actor category till date. National Film Awards are presented by the Government of India.

Sunny Deol, the son of veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, has turned a year older today. He, as an actor, has clocked over 39 years in the Hindi Cinema and is one of the most respected actors in the film industry. He will next be seen on the big screen in the film titled Apne 2 which is a sequel to his film Apne. As he turns a year older today, let us recall some of his memorable films in Bollywood.

Let us have a glance at some of his popular films.

Betaab (1983)

Written by Javed Akhtar, and directed by Rahul Rawail, this film features actors Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh in lead roles. In this romantic film, Sunny is in love with his childhood friend Roma (as Amrita Singh). However, will their families approve of this relationship? Do watch this film.

Ghayal (1990)

Ghayal is an action film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Sunny Deol’s father Dharmendra. With Sunny Deol in the lead role, this film essayed the story of a man named Ajay who is framed for murdering another man. How will Ajay come out of this criminal conspiracy? Do watch this film.

Darr (1993)

Starring actors Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla in lead roles, this film is a romantic thriller. Shah Rukh Khan (as Rahul) stalks Juhi Chawla (as Kiran). Kiran wishes to marry Sunny Deol (as Sunil). How will this story unfold? Do watch it out today.

Ghatak (1996)

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this action thriller features actors Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Seshadri, and Amrish Puri in lead roles. This film shows how a gangster terrorized a colony. Will anyone come and protect this colony? Do watch out this gripping story.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)

Directed by Anil Sharma, the backdrop of the film is set during the Partition of India in 1947. Starring actors Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel in lead roles, this romantic film was a massive hit at the box office.

Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011)

Yamla Pagla Deewana is an action-comedy film directed by filmmaker Samir Karnik, that features actors Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. Do check out this fun-filled roller coaster ride.

Chup: The Revenge of the Artist (2022)

Starring actors Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles, this film is a crime thriller wherein a police inspector is assigned the task to nab a serial killer.

A Look Ahead

On October 4, news agency IANS reported that Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol will be seen in the film Apne 2 alongside his father in the lead role.

Karan Deol talked about his experience on working with Sunny Deol and told IANS: “The climax is here. The final read of ‘Apne’ starts with Neeraj Sir and my father who will also be my co-star. No bigger dream than this where I am getting not only to work with him but also to share the screen space with him.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol has a bunch of films to look forward to. He is also shooting for a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar. After this, he will be seen in the film ‘Soorya’. We are surely waiting to see him on big screen soon.

Also Read: Chup Opening Weekend Box Office: Sunny Deol & Dulquer Salmaan starrer clocks Rs 6.90 crore