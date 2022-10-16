Happy 74th Birthday Hema Malini: Do watch out the popular movies of ‘Dream Girl’

Indian film industry’s Dream Girl, Hema Malini has turned a year older today. At the tender age of 15, Malini made her debut with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam (1963) and since then, there has been no looking back in her career. During her career, she connected with actor Dharmendra, whom she married in 1980. She has been blessed with two daughters ---Esha and Ahana Deol. As a tribute to her contribution to the Indian film industry, she was honored with the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award by the government at the 52nd International Film Festival of India in the year 2021. Even today, she is truly ruling the hearts of people in the Bollywood industry. For those who are unaware of Malini’s contributions to the film industry, we suggest you watch out a few movies of her today.

Sapno Ka Saudagar (1968) This film marked actress Hema Malini’s debut in the Hindi film industry. Directed by filmmaker Mahesh Kaul, the film features actors namely Raj Kapoor, Hema Malini, Tanuja, and Nadira in key roles. In the film, Malini is popularly known as Dream Girl in the film and the basic plotline encircles around the love story that brews between Malini and Raj Kapoor.

Johny Mera Naam (1970) Johny Mera Naam is a crime thriller directed by Vijay Anand. The film stars actors Dev Anand and Pran in key roles. Hema Malini, Jeevan, Premnath, IS Johar and Iftekhar also star in pivotal roles. Simply speaking, the film is a cat-and-mouse chase between an honest police officer and goons. Do watch out for how this interesting story unfolds.

Satte Pe Satta (1982) Directed by popular filmmaker Raj N Sippy, the film features popular actors Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Ranjeeta Kaur, and Sachin Pilgaonkar in lead roles. The film was adapted from the American film Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. Do watch out for this gripping story to know more.

Sholay (1975) One of the most popular films in the century of Indian Cinema, Sholay is an action-based Hindi film written by Salim–Javed, and directed by Ramesh Sippy. The film encircles around the life story of two best friends, Veeru (as essayed by actor Dharmendra) and Jai (as played by actor Amitabh Bachchan). They are on a mission to capture the dacoit Gabbar Singh (played by actor Amjad Khan). In the most gripping films of the century, actresses Hema Malini and Jaya Bhaduri also star in the film in crucial roles, as Veeru and Jai's love interests, namely Basanti and Radha.

Baghban (2003) The film Baghban is an emotional rollercoaster ride directed by filmmaker Ravi Chopra. It narrates the story of an elderly couple, Raj (as played by actor Amitabh Bachchan) and Pooja (as played by actress Hema Malini), who have been married for 40 years. As the couple near their old age, they get dependent on their children for their future. Will they be dependent forever during their old age? Watch out for the movie to know more.