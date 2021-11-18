Happy 7th Anniversary Arpita Khan & Aayush Sharma: 5 times the lovebirds dished out the perfect family goals

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma are one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Last year, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Loveyatri actor Aayush Sharma walked down memory lane and revealed that he came to Mumbai in 2009 and met superstar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita 2 years later in 2011. He admitted that they became best friends in no time. Aayush and Arpita realized that they know each other the best and found love in one another. The lovebirds soon tied the knot in 2014, and the rest, as the saying goes, is history. It has been seven long and beautiful years of companionship since Arpita and Aayush became man and wife on 18th November 2014.

In all these years of togetherness, Arpita and Aayush have often expressed their love for each other and their two adorable kids, son Ahil and daughter Ayat, on social media. Apart from being couple goals, their moments with their two children and their families have been proof that they are complete family goals as well. As the stunning couple celebrates their 7th wedding anniversary today, let us look at some of these moments when they gave fans a glimpse into their sweet moments with their families.

1. Blast from the past

Here is a picture from four years back! Arpita and Aayush pose happily with the former’s three brothers – Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail. “Blessed with the best”, writes Arpita.

2. Multiplying happiness in the presence of family and friends

This is such a happy picture! Little Ahil in dad Aayush’s arms, as mommy Arpita stands close. The adorable family celebrates a fun-filled evening with family and friends featuring gorgeous yesteryear actress Helen, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail’s son Nirvaan Khan, and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

3. Family first

Arpita writes in one of her captions, “Families are like branches on a tree. We grow in different directions yet our roots remain as one. #familyfirst”. And all these heartwarming pictures of Arpita and Aayush with their kids Ahil and Ayat prove they the four of them are one tight-knit family, full of love and adoration for each other.

4. One big happy family

This is the perfect family portrait of the Khans featuring writer Salim Khan, Helen, Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, Aayush and more! The joy on each face speaks volumes about their bond.

5. Fam Jam in Himachal

Last year, Arpita, and Aayush along with their children, jetted off to Himachal to celebrate Aayush’s father’s birthday. They sure do know to make the most of every occasion.

We wish Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma a very happy 7th wedding anniversary.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa look like a dream as they arrive in Mumbai