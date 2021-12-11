Happy 99th Birthday Dilip Saab: When the icon said his decision of leaving Saira Banu was a ‘grave mistake’

Dilip Kumar was one such actor whose legacy lives on even today. He is that name of the Hindi film industry that no one can ever forget and his memories will always be etched in our minds. Although his filmy career has a lot of things that we can talk about, but the one thing apart from his career that everyone is interested in talking about is his love life with a woman who was almost half his age. Their love story was perfect according to many. Their marriage was was something that most of us dream of, but did you that there was one mistake that Dilip made in his perfect marriage setting and regretted it a lot?

Dilip Kumar was already an established actor by the time he first met Saira Banu. Almost every other girl that time was crushing on the actor and that also included Saira herself. She had a crush on Dilip ever since the veteran actress aw the late actor on the silver screen. Luckily, Saira too stepped into the glamour industry and wished to work opposite the Devdas actor. Unfortunately for her, Dilip had refused to work opposite her then as he felt that she was too young and would not suit in a role opposite him. But all that changed after Dilip saw Saira in a brocade saree and realized that she had indeed grown to full womanhood and was in reality more beautiful than he had thought. With Saira's mom playing Cupid in their lives, the legendary actors got married in the year 1966. Saira was 22, Dilip was 44.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu were one happy couple and their marriage was all rosy and happy. But, this couple remained childless. Saira Banu had become pregnant in 1972, but she suffered a miscarriage. The couple never tried having a child after the tragic incident. Dilip, still married to Saira, wedded Asma Rehman in 1981. A marriage that he regretted and a relationship that lasted only two years (1981-1983). The actor had met his second wife, Asma Rehman, at a cricket match in Hyderabad. He was introduced to Asma by his sisters Fauzia and Saeeda. In his autobiography, he called his second marriage a 'grave mistake'. A portion of the text from his autobiography reads, "Well, the one episode in my life that I would like to forget and which we, Saira, and I, have pushed into eternal oblivion is a grave mistake I made under the pressure of getting involved with a lady named Asma Rehman whom I had met at a cricket match in Hyderabad."

