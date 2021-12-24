Happy Anil Kapoor clicking Sonam Kapoor is every father ever; Damaad Anand Ahuja has sweetest birthday wish

It is Anil Kapoor’s birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from every corner. Social media is filled with celebs, fans and family members wishing the actor on his special day. Well, we all know how happy and enthusiastic the Nayak actor is and we have also seen several proofs of the fact that he shares quite a bond with his daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Today his son-in-law took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his father-in-law and wish him in the sweetest way possible.

In the picture that Anand Ahuja shared, we can see Sonam Kapoor stunning in a saree. Sonam can be seen decked up in a green coloured saree and is loaded with jewellery. She is all smiles as her father Anil Kapoor is clicking her. Anil sat on the floor with a phone in his hand as he is enthusiastically clicking his daughter. The funniest thing is that Anand Ahuja is hiding behind a wooden table so that the frame is clear for his father-in-law. Sharing this picture, Anand wrote, “Infinite love & enthusiasm. Happy Birthday, @anilskapoor.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, today morning Anil Kapoor fans got a massive treat as he joins the cast of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter. The announcement was made by Hrithik Roshan as he penned a sweet note for Anil Kapoor on his birthday.

Taking to social media, Hrithik shared a pic of himself wherein he was seen posing with Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Siddharth Anand. In the caption, the Krrish star was all praises for the senior actor. He also expressed his excitement about sharing the screen space with Anil Kapoor for the first time in Fighter. Hrithik wrote, “Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @anilskapoor! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you.. Super excited for #Fighter!”

