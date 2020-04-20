Happy Anniversary Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan: When this offscreen couple created magic onscreen

One of the most popular star couples of Bollywood and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary on 20th April 2020. Abhishek and Aishwarya got engaged on 14 January 2007 and tied the knot on April 20, 2007, and have been inseparable since then. The couple got married according to traditional Hindu rites of the Bunt community, to which Aish belongs and North Indian and Bengali ceremonies were also performed. The wedding took place in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence, "Prateeksha", in Juhu, Mumbai.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have been described in the Indian media as a super couple. Though they both appeared in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke and Kuch Naa Kaho, Abhishek Bachchan fell in love with Rai whilst filming Dhoom 2. The couple has starred in multiple movies together before they got married. Even after their wedding, they were seen in films like Guru and Ravan. Multiple instances prove that Abhi and Aish, as they are fondly called by their fans, have always set major couple goals for others out there. Due to Coronavirus, festivals and celebrations have taken a back seat but we are pretty sure that this adorable couple will find a way to celebrate this special at home.

On the 13th wedding anniversary of Aishwarya and Abhishek, we at Pinkvilla would like to list down 5 movies where this offscreen Jodi created magic onscreen as well:

1. Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke:

This romantic drama film was the first of seven films in which currently married couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai starred together. The film is a remake of the 1995 Hollywood film A Walk in the Clouds and the 1998 Tamil film, Pooveli. The movie revolves around Karan (Abhishek) who loves Nisha (Sonali Bendre) but pretends to be married to Sahiba (Aishwarya), who has lied to her family about her marriage and goes to her house. As time passes, he faces a dilemma when he starts falling for Sahiba. Abhi and Aish's chemistry was loved bu the audience and they fell in love with the new Jodi.

2. Kuch Naa Kaho:

Directed by Rohan Sippy, the movie starred Abhishek Bachchan as Raj, Aishwarya Rai as Namrata Shrivastav and Arbaaz Khan as Sanjeev Shrivastav. The movie is about a secretary's manager who tells her to find a match for his nephew who does not want to get married. The nephew rejects every proposal and falls in love with the secretary instead. Aish and Abhi's love for each other created magic onscreen and was loved by the audience. The movie had a decent run at the box office.

3. Umrao Jaan:

Based on the Urdu novel Umrao Jaan Ada, Umrao Jaan is about the famous courtesan of the title. Directed by J.P. Dutta, the movie starred Aishwarya Rai in the lead role along with Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Sunil Shetty, Divya Dutta, Himani Shivpuri and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in supporting roles. The movie revolves around Umrao who is kidnapped and sold to a brothel and falls in love with one of the patrons. However, her association with another patron makes her lover suspicious and destroys their relationship. Though Abhishek did not have much role in the film, Abhi and Aish still created a stir among the audience with their chemistry.

4. Guru:

Directed and co-written by Mani Ratnam, Guru stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhavan, Vidya Balan, Arya Babbar, and Mithun Chakraborty. The movie is about a simple but ambitious villager, along with his wife, who arrives in Bombay in early 1958 and rises from its streets to become the biggest tycoon in Indian history. The general consensus is that this film is largely based on the life of one of India's biggest industrial tycoons, Dhirubhai Ambani, but also has elements of other stories and businessmen. Guru was released after Aish and Abhi's marriage. The two portrayed the role of a married couple in the film and their cute romance especially in the song Tere Bina was loved and appreciated by the audience as well as the critics.

5. Raavan:

Co-written, co-produced, and directed by Mani Ratnam, Raavan stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Vikram. This film was simultaneously released in Tamil as Raavanan with a slightly different cast, which was also dubbed into Telugu and other regional languages. Raavan is about how a bandit kidnaps an officer's wife and falls in love with her and lets her go, only to realize that she is in love with him. Realising this, her own husband uses her as a scapegoat to reach the bandit. Abhishek portrays the role of the bandit while Aishwarya portrays the role of the officer's wife. Though they did not end up together in the film, their unsaid love for each other made the audience go gaga over them.

