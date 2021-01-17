Happy Anniversary Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna: Unknown facts about the couple that you need to know

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna will be celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary today. They tied the knot back in the year 2001.

and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most beloved and popular couples of the Bollywood film industry. The two of them tied the knot on January 17, 2001, and since then they have been an inevitable part of each other’s lives. It won’t be wrong to say that they dole out major relationship goals for many others out there. The perfect Jodi of Mr. Khilai and Mrs. Funny Bones completes 20 years of their blissful married life today.

Yes, you heard it right! Well, and Twinkle’s love story is not like that of a fairy tale but instead a unique one that actually started with what we call a fling! Both of them are now the doting parents of Aarav and . Leaving that aside, as the two of them celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary today, we look back into some of the unknown facts related to the couple that the readers might be excited to know.

Love at first sight

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna met each other during the shoot of a popular magazine in Mumbai. The actor has confessed to having developed an instant crush on the actress back then. As mentioned above, their relationship started with a fling but later turned serious during the shoot of International Khiladi.

Dimple Kapadia’s worries

When Akshay asked for Twinkle Khanna’s hand in marriage from Dimple Kapadia, the latter was skeptical about it as she thought that he was gay! Even another friend of the latter thought of the same and hence, the confusions.

Marriage after Mela

Twinkle wanted to concentrate on her career at a time when Akshay proposed to her for marriage. At the same time, her film Mela was on her verge of its release. The actress then told Akshay that she would marry him if it flops at the box office. As luck would have it, the film flopped and she herself called the actor to accept his marriage proposal.

The family chart

Akshay Kumar once revealed that Twinkle asked him about his family members and made a family chart ahead of marriage to ensure that their children do not inherit any diseases.

The permanent proofreader

Although she took a hiatus from acting a long time ago, Twinkle Khanna is a regular contributor to newspaper columns. However, very few are aware of the fact that Akshay proofreads her work before it gets printed. He also ranks her on the basis of the same.

