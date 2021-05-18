Happy Anniversary Anil Kapoor & Sunita Kapoor: 5 moments with their kids that proves they are a solid bunch
It is always said that marriages are made in heaven and God always helps us in meeting our correct life partner. This we can see in the case of the evergreen star of Bollywood Anil Kapoor. The actor is celebrating his wedding anniversary today. He married his beloved wife Sunita Kapoor on May 19, 1984, in an intimate ceremony. And since then, the couple has been going strong and creating lifetime memories. Last year, the couple celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary and the actor recited his love story on Instagram.
Father of three children—Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, the Mr. India actor dated Sunita for 11 years before marrying her. He had shared his love story and told that how his wife stood beside him in all situations. And especially during their dating days, she even used to pay his cab bills. When the actor got his first big break with Meri Jung, he decided to propose to her for marriage. On May 17, 1984, he signed a film, and on May 18, he proposed to her and they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony the next date i.e. May 19.
Many don’t know about their honeymoon's funny story. Mr. India’s wife went on honeymoon without him as he was busy in the shooting. Still today, the family which has now turned six with the entry of Anand Ahuja, Sonam’s husband, has been going strong. The couple got married on May 8, 2018. And as today is their special day, we have five beautiful moments of the family when they proved that they are a solid rock family. Take a look here at the family album:
On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the film Jug Jug Jiyo. The film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and YouTuber Prajakta Kohli.
Also Read: Anil Kapoor takes second jab of COVID 19 vaccine; Urges fans to stay indoors and safe during pandemic
Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.