Happy Anniversary Anil Kapoor Sunita Kapoor: Here’s why theirs is Bollywood’s most ‘jhakaas’ love story

Today, i.e. May 19, 2020, as Bollywood’s jhakaas boy, Anil Kapoor, celebrates his 36th wedding anniversary with wife Sunita Kapoor, we sat down to round up a list of reasons why we feel that Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s love story is Bollywood’s favorite and in Anil Sir’s word, ‘jhakaas’ love story and till date, continues to be so. It was way back in 1984 that the two tied the knot and as we speak, Anil and Sunita are proud parents to Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and Harshavardhan Kapoor.

Thanks to social media, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor continue to dish out major couple goals with their loved-up photos, and today, as they celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary, we bring you their love story and why we feel it is special and hands on 'jhakaas'. Read on!

Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor used to discuss his heartbreaks before falling in love

Little did we know that Anil Kapoor used to discuss his heartbreaks with Sunita Kapoor and that is how the two got close and decided to get married. In an interview, Anil Kapoor revealed that they “used to discuss this other girl I liked – you know if I like her or she likes me? And then suddenly, that girl vanished, leaving me heartbroken. So my friendship with Sunita became stronger because of a broken heart..”

How did they fall in love?

Well, Mr. India, Anil Kapoor, fell in love with Sunita Kapoor’s voice when they talked for the first time over the photo. Yes, it all started with a prank call and little did they know that this prank call will eventually lead to love and marriage. During an interview, Anil Kapoor said, “A friend of mine gave Sunita my number to prank call me – that’s when I first spoke to her and fell in love with her voice! A few weeks later, we met at a party and I was introduced to her...there was something about her that just attracted me.”

When did they decide to get married?

We all know that every Bollywood actor has his own share of struggles and before going down on his knees, Anil Kapoor wanted to ensure that he has a stable career in Bollywood and therefore, after his first breakthrough with Meri Jung, when he was sure that he will be able to keep Sunita happy, he popped the marriage question.

Anil Kapoor respected Sunita’s sense of individuality

During an interview, Anil Kapoor revealed that Sunita Kapoor, prior to marriage, was always working. Prior to their marriage, Sunita was a model and she always supported herself, and never took money from her parents. “That’s one of the things I respected a lot,” Anil had said. Also, Anil Kapoor revealed that when they decided to get married, she told the actor that she will come in just one outfit to his house with not one single ornament or jewellery.

She is the perfect mother and perfect wife: Anil Kapoor

Time and again, Anil Kapoor has credited his success to his wife and he has always said that Sunita Kapoor is the biggest driving force for him and his kids. Anil Kapoor had said that they don’t make people like Sunita anymore as she is the ‘perfect mother, perfect wife...and the reason I wake up every morning, motivated.’

