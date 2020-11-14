Happy Anniversary Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh: Proof that DeepVeer's love is a mush fest post marriage

As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrate their 2nd anniversary, we take a look at 10 moments from DeepVeer's married lives that have proved that they are completely besotted with each other.

When we think of a poster couple of true love in Bollywood, and come to mind. 'DeepVeer,' as their fans lovingly call them, have been redefining relationship goals ever since they got married and well, each time they step out together, they end up sending fans into a frenzy. For those who have followed this adorable duo and their cute shenanigans in public, they are quite aware that both Deepika and Ranveer completely dote on each other. And this is a solid fact that remains even after 2 years of being married.

Be it Ranveer showering his ladylove with compliments on social media or praising her in public interviews, the Simmba star has been head over heels in love with his wife. And likewise, Deepika is completely smitten by her hubby and his crazy shenanigans. Even without saying much, DeepVeer managed to give fans a glimpse into their adorable bond and it seems like nothing has changed in their love since they got married. In fact, post-marriage, we got to see a fun and more flirty side of Deepika and Ranveer and well, who doesn't love a little PDA on social media?

Hence, on Deepika and Ranveer's second anniversary, we handpicked the mushiest and most romantic moments of DeepVeer on social media that prove that marriage has only strengthened their bond. So, sit back and get ready for a DeepVeer mush fest in a complete filmy style!

1. When Deepika proved Ranveer is her 'super drug'

Well, there isn't anyone who wouldn't agree that love is a 'super drug' and when Ranveer donned a tee that had it written over it, wife Deepika could not resist and share it on social media. Well, but the catch that showed us that she is completely besotted by him was her cute caption. She called hubby Ranveer her 'super drug' and left the internet in awe.

2. When Ranveer found his 'high on cake' muse in wife Deepika

Well, who doesn't love cake? But, what is even more amazing is when the one you love is on a sugar high. Speaking of this, when Deepika treated herself to cake on Ranveer's birthday while they were shooting in the UK and he captured her sweet smile in the frame, one could see the amount of love the handsome Simmba star had for his wife. Isn't that just 'aww-worthy?'

3. When Deepika's "Marie Kondo" Avatar didn't spare a sleeping hubby Ranveer

Amid the lockdown, one would think that married couples would be having a hard time. But, in Padukone-Singh's residence, things were much cuter than we thought. Deepika had shared a glimpse of her sleeping husband with the same tag on his forehead while she was going through her 'Marie Kondo' phase and well, we're sure Ranveer did not mind it all!

4. When Santa gave Ranveer his best Christmas present in wife Deepika

Well, let's just say it out loud, Deepika and Ranveer are the cutest duo around. However, their love took a whole new meaning last Christmas when they decorated the Christmas tree together at home and twinned in red for an extremely adorable photo. What was even more endearing was the fact that hubby Ranveer got the perfect present in the form of Deepika from Santa and well, it was picture perfect!

5. When Deepika took fans inside 'His & Hers' vacay with Ranveer

The cutest thing that proved that both Deepika and Ranveer are completely into each other was when they headed out for a vacay together. Deepika, without dropping cute photos of her and Ranveer, wooed the internet with sneak peek of their shenanigans. And well, her 'His & Hers' series came with cute captions for hubby Ranveer and we loved all of it!

6. When Ranveer shared the cutest childhood photo of Deepika-His lil Marshmallow

Wife's birthday is surely special for every husband. But for Ranveer, it was no less than a mush fest and a chance to show how much he doted on her. To prove it, Ranveer shared the cutest childhood photo of his 'little marshmallow' and showered love on her on her birthday. At that moment, one could surely guess that Ranveer cannot stop gushing over his dear wife.

7. When Deepika introduced us to 'World's Most Squishable Face'

Well, let's just say it, DeepVeer have mush fest written all over them and their posts continue to prove it on social media. But, what left us in complete awe amid the lockdown was wife Deepika's sweetest kiss on hubby Ranveer's 'squishable' face. The cute boomerang surely is proof of how much the Chhapaak star dotes on hubby Ranveer.

8. When Ranveer found the most excited 'cheerleader' in wife Deepika

Deepika and Ranveer are not just a married couple but also two individual superstars as well. But, these superstars always find cheerleaders in each other and let's just agree when a hubby or wife cheers for you, nothing can beat that feeling. Speaking of this, when Ranveer shared the cutest video of Deepika singing 'Apna time ayega' for him, we all knew it was true love!

9. When Deepika proved Ranveer is 'The centre' of her universe

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone. But for DeepVeer, they are a chance to express their unconditional love for each other. This year, on Ranveer's birthday, Deepika managed to drop the most endearing post for him on social media with an even cuter photo of the two. Caught in the candid moment, DeepVeer looked the happiest as they celebrated and well, the Chhapaak star wished the 'centre' of her universe in the most adorable way ever!

10. When Ranveer found his 'Endorphin-rush' in gym buddy Deepika

Amid the lockdown, with all gyms shut, Deepika and Ranveer resorted to workout at home. And when you have your better half as your gym buddy, the energy you feel gets multiplied manifold. While working out together, Ranveer dropped the most endearing photo of him and wife Deepika and proved that couples who workout together, stay together!

Here's wishing Deepika and Ranveer, a very happy anniversary!

