Happy Anniversary DeepVeer: Throwback to when Ranveer Singh realized Deepika Padukone was the one for him

On November 14, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marked their fifth anniversary. The enduring couple has been together for over a decade, consistently setting relationship goals. In a heartwarming gesture last year, when Deepika had work commitments on their anniversary, Ranveer, the thoughtful husband, surprised her at her office. Known for openly expressing his love for his better half, Ranveer once revealed in an interview with Filmfare that he realized Deepika was the one for him just six months into their relationship.

In six months of dating, Ranveer Singh saw Deepika Padukone as the mother of his children

During an interview, when asked about the moment he realized Deepika Padukone was the one, Ranveer Singh revealed, "About six months into the relationship, I knew she was the one. I nurtured the relationship accordingly, and now it's been six years. She's amazing, absolutely lovely. She's a force of nature, and I grasped that almost immediately."

When the notion that Deepika is fortunate to have him was brought up, the Gully Boy actor dismissed such thoughts. He humbly stated that he considers himself lucky to have her.

He emphasized that he knew she was the woman he would marry and the future mother of his children. Having seriously contemplated marriage for nearly three years, he revealed that he was just waiting for the right moment, assuring her that they would tie the knot the minute she expressed the desire to do so.

In response to the question about whether it's the right time for marriage given that both of them are at the top of their careers, he stated, "I believe when the feeling is right, it’s the right time. I’ve been feeling it’s right for a long time. This could have happened three years back as well. Now that she’s also feeling right about it, it’s perhaps the right time now. When two people feel right about it, it’s the right time."

Singh also delved into the decision to have their wedding at Lake Como in Italy and shared his perspective on believing in fairy-tales. He clarified that he prioritized fulfilling whatever Deepika wished for as the initial step in being an ideal husband. Ensuring that her vision of the wedding was brought to life exactly as she desired was of utmost importance. Singh stated that Deepika deserved every bit of happiness, and his own joy derived from hers, keeping their relationship straightforward and focused on making her dreams come true.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love story

The couple's love story blossomed while collaborating on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela. Following the success of the film, they, along with the director, went on to create two more blockbusters - Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. After dating for nearly six years, the couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy, surrounded by close friends and family.