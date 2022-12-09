Happy Anniversary Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: Throwback to when the couple met for the first time

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal , one of the most famous couples in Bollywood, are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. As per the latest updates, the celebrated star and talented actor headed for a vacation to a hill station recently, to celebrate a year of their togetherness. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a traditional ceremony held in Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021. The wedding, which was a private affair, was only attended by the family members and a few close friends of the couple.

As you may know, the sparks began to fly between Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal after the actress picked him, when she was asked to choose her next leading man from the current top heroes on her Koffee With Karan 6 episode. Vicky, who realised that Katrina knows his existence, hilariously pretended to faint on the show. Later, the couple met for the first time at a private party which was held at the residence of popular filmmaker, Zoya Akhtar.

Interestingly, Vicky and Katrina slowly broke the ice and began talking, and eventually started dating each other. Recalling his moment of the big realisation, Vicky Kaushal said in his Koffee With Karan 7 episode: "In fact, what happened in the last season of this couch, it was really my moment to know that she knows about me. I did not know that she knew I existed.

When Katrina noticed Vicky for the first time

In her episode on Koffee With Karan 7, Katrina Kaif revealed that she noticed Vicky Kaushal for the first time when she watched his film Manmarziyan. The popular star was immediately impressed with the stellar performance of the talented actor and wanted to work with him someday.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's upcoming projects

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, which earned mixed reviews from audiences. The actress has a highly exciting line-up including Merry Chirstmas, Jee Le Zaraa, and Tiger 3. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, is currently busy with the shooting of the autobiographical drama Sam Bahadur. He will be next seen in the comic thriller Govinda Naam Mera, which is slated to be released on Disney Plus Hotstar, and Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic comedy.