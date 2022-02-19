Happy Anniversary Lara Dutta & Mahesh Bhupathi: When actress shared the secret behind her strong marriage

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta and former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi are one of the most admired celebrity couples in the country. The duo tied the knot on February 20, 2011, and has been going strong ever since. Just two days after Valentine’s Day, the couple on February 16, 2011, got married in a civil ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai, and later had a Church wedding in Goa. As the couple completed 11 years today, we bring to you a beautiful throwback story when Lara Dutta revealed the secret behind her rock-solid marriage with Mahesh Bhupathi.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Lara had opened up about Mahesh and how their relationship has worked for as many years. She revealed a promise they made to each other which has kept them strong ever since. “We had made a deal when we found out that I was pregnant with Saira--that, at any given point of time, one parent will be with her. And in the last 10 years, we've managed to keep that promise. So, when I'm doing a film, Mahesh makes sure that he's with her at all times. If he's away at work--when he is actively playing on the tennis tour--I take a sabbatical and make sure that I am present in my daughter's life. As you grow, your relationship evolves. Ten years later, Mahesh and I are stronger, kind, respectful, and considerate towards each other,” she had shared.

Back on their 10th wedding anniversary, the beauty queen had shared a heart-warming post on social media and said, “A decade done, through the ups and downs and in’s and outs and rounds and abouts, I got you babe!! And I know you got me!! To the next decade and beyond.” On January 20, 2012, they became proud parents to a little girl, Saira Bhupathi.

