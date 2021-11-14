Happy Anniversary Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone: Here’s 5 things they revealed about each other’s habits

Marriage is a wonderful phase in any couples life. It is a bond that gets stronger with each passing day. Generally, after marriage, two people become very comfortable with each other and explore a lot about each other and their habits that they are not aware of before. Talking about one of the hottest couples of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, even they have discovered a lot about each other’s habits post-wedding that sometimes they appreciate and many a time complains about like any other normal couple. Today on their wedding anniversary we will make a list of things that these two have revealed about each other’s habit or nature post-marriage.

When Ranveer complained about Deepika on family Whatsapp group

In an interview with Film Companion, Deepika Padukone revealed to Anupama Chopra that she had sprained her back during the lockdown while doing some household chores yet she would not rest. The actress said, “My mother always says it, Ranveer keeps saying it, ‘Can you sit in one place? Can you not have to do something all the time?’ And I don’t know. I am always up to something, my mind is always occupied. He calls it ‘phat-phat’ and then he complains on the family group,” she said.

When Deepika shared about Ranveer’s annoying habit on set

Deepika Padukone had once revealed an annoying habit of Ranveer Singh and said that he follows a ritual before every shot and that can easily distract anyone. She said, “He has a ritual before he does a shot. Like he puts eye drop and then he sprays perfume and then he does some mouthwash or some funny thing. So, he has a full ritual before he does every shot”. Further speaking whether this habit annoys her or not, the actress revealed, “May be for other people but not for me because I am used to it and I know how to block these things off from distracting me when performing”.

When Deepika revealed about Ranveer’s oversleeping habit

During the lockdown itself in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Deepika had revealed about Ranveer’s oversleeping habits and how that has made him the easiest person to live with, in the lockdown scenario. She said, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with, in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do. For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy."

When Ranveer 3 things that he cannot do after getting married to Deepika

In an interview with Jitesh Pillai, Ranveer Singh had once revealed that Deepika is quite strict when it comes to certain things. The actor revealed three things that he is not allowed to do after getting married to Deepika, “Staying out of the house till too late, leave the house without eating and miss her calls.”

When Deepika complained about Ranveer taking long for everything

The Bajirao Mastani actors once shared the stage at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards in 2019 where Deepika revealed Ranveer's lesser-known habits she gets to witness at home. Talking about how he takes a lot of time to do regular chores, Deepika said, "He takes longer in the shower, longer in the loo, longer to get ready, longer to get into bed."

