Happy Anniversary Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia: 5 times the couple won our hearts by pulling each other's legs

Many people wonder that does there exist a perfect relationship? Well, that is something that no one could understand and will not be able to understand. But the one Bollywood couple who comes to almost everyone’s minds when we talk about evergreen love and couple goals are Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia. Since the time we have seen them, it looks as if they have fallen even more in love with each other. Even today when they look at each other there is so much love and respect filled in their eyes for each other. After almost 9 years of dating and 10 years of being a married couple, the spark that is present in Riteish and Genelia’s relationship is sometimes missing even in the new budding relationships.

Apart from being head over heels in love with each other, there is one thing that this couple excels in and that is pulling each other’s legs on social media. Well, today on their marriage anniversary, here are 5 funny reels where they are trolling each other.

Solution for slow Internet

We think almost every other husband deals with the same problem and that is their wives talking a lot. It looks like Riteish is also one of those husbands and this hilarious reel is proof of it. In this reel, Genelia is struggling with her phone and asks Ritesh that her internet is working quite slow. Well, the reply that Riteish gives will make you laugh. He says ‘zubaan se connect kar le’.

Click HERE to watch.

Meri biwi mujhe bhagwaan maanti hai Are you one of those husbands who is irritated with the fact their wives do not pay much attention to their talks? Well, Riteish is definitely one of them in this reel where he is saying that his wife comes to him only when she needs something.