Happy Anniversary Sanjay Dutt & Maanayata Dutt: 5 posts that prove they're made for each other

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt’s love story is no less than a film. The couple tied the knot in 2008 and is blessed with two kids, Shahraan and Iqra Dutt. The lovebirds reportedly dated for two years before tying the knot. They made their first appearance as a married couple together at an Award show in 2007. A part of their love story was also mentioned in Dutt’s biopic, Sanju, which was released in the year 2018. The couple has grown strong and stayed by each other’s side through thick and thin. On Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt’s 14 wedding anniversary, here are five adorable posts that prove their love story is as strong as a solid rock pillar.

Travel partners

Maanayata Dutt and Sanjay Dutt love to travel around the world and our best travelling partners. In one of the holiday pictures, Maanayata wrote, “Miracles in life....love in you....the journey is the destination.”

Anniversary Special

On their last wedding anniversary, Maanayata shared a picture with the actor and wrote, “As we grow older together, as we continue to change with age, there is one thing that will remain the same.....you will always be my FOREVER.”

Appreciation Post

The couple often appreciates each other online for each other and leaves the internet in a tizzy. “What a beautiful thing it is to find somebody who is both strong and soft....somebody who can match the texture of your soul,” Maanayata wrote on one of the posts.

Backbone of the family

Click HERE to see.

Maanayata has been by her husband’s side through many ups and downs together. “You are the backbone of our family and the light of my life. Words fail to express all that you mean to me but you know it all too well. Thank you for always being there and being you,” Sanjay showered love on his wife.

Love, Peace & Health

Maanayata and Sanjay never skip a birthday without a loved-up post. “Wishing you a day of happy moments and a year of happy days...wishing you love, peace ,health and success ...may God always play in your team and continue to bless you with the courage and the fighting spirit that you have in your life... love you,” shared Maanayata.

Also Read: Throwback: When Maanayata spoke about her bond with Sanjay Dutt; Revealed who proposed first