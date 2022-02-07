Happy Anniversary Sanjay Dutt & Maanayata: When latter spoke about their bond; revealed who proposed first

Sanjay Dutt is a very popular name in the world of Indian entertainment. He is the son of late actors, Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt. The renowned actor made his acting debut in 1981 with the commercially successful drama movie, Rocky. While the actor is been through many rough times; he has only emerged stronger. Another fact about him? Sanjay Dutt is a family man through and through. Today marks the 14th marriage anniversary of Sanjay Dutt and his ladylove Maanayata. The two have been each other’s support system and have set an example for all of us. Today on the occasion of their marriage anniversary, we were reminded of the time when Maanayata talked about their relationship and even revealed who proposed first.

The conversation happened on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show as Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata came to promote their movie Prasthanam in 2019. While Sanjay was the protagonist of the movie, Maanayata took the role of producer. During the episode, when Kapil had asked Maanayata who proposed first, Maanayata replied that Sanjay was the one who did the task. She went on to say that the two were friends for four years before they came together as a couple and then after being in a relationship got married.

Check the conversation here

Later, when Kapil asked her if she had taught Sanjay any household chores, she disclosed that he could cook. She expressed that during Karwachauth when she’d be fasting, Sanjay would cook for her. Kapil, who was impressed, complimented Sanjay Dutt saying that he never knew this side of the renowned actor.

