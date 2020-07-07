Happy Anniversary Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput: Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia send some love as they celebrate 5 yrs

From their closest family and friends to thousands of fans, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were flooded with wishes on their timeline on their fifth wedding anniversary.

and Mira Rajput celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary today and even though the city continues to be in a state of lockdown, the couple received a whole lot of love on social media. From their closest family and friends, Shahid and Mira were flooded with wishes on their timeline. While Shahid maintained a low-key profile on social media, Mira took to the gram to share some adorable photos with her hubby and even penned a heartfelt note.

Sharing a picture from their wedding, Mira had written, "5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you."

Fans flooded the comments section. The couple's close friend also wished them and one of them was Dia Mirza who commented, "Happy Anniversary," with a heart and hug emoji. Neha Dhupia wrote, "Happy Anniversary," with multiple heart emojis. Shahid's younger brother Ishaan was also all hearts for Mira's photo and caption.

Check it out below:

Mira concluded her post by saying, "You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I’m laughing at you. Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be “I am sorry”"

