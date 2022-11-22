Happy Anniversary Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra: How the couple celebrates festivals together

A marriage anniversary is a day on which a couple celebrates their love with all excitement and enthusiasm. Today, on November 22, one of the cutest couples in Bollywood Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are celebrating their special day and it has been 13 years of their togetherness. The couple has seen many ups and downs, highs and lows together. They have often stood there for each other’s support and cheered for each other’s success as well. In these 13 years, Raj and Shilpa have celebrated many festivals together and today we bring to you a list of their happy celebrations together. Karwachauth

Karwachauth is a festival that celebrates the relationship between a husband and wife. In this festival, a wife fasts for her husband’s long life and breaks her fast only after looking at the moon. Shilpa Shetty celebrates this festival every year with full excitement. She dresses up like a bride every year and makes sure to celebrate Karwachauth with her husband. This year too she was a part of the grand Karwachauth celebration at Sunita Kapoor’s house and we saw Raj making a unique entry at Anil Kapoor’s mansion later. Shilpa looked beautiful in a red saree and poses happily with hubby Raj as she breaks her fast.

Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with full pomp and show at Shilpa Shetty’s house. She welcomes Lord Ganesh every year and it is always a big celebration. From singing aartis together to dancing at the visarjan, the actress and her family always make sure to enjoy themselves to the fullest. The best part is that we also see Shilpa, Raj and the kids wear matching clothes. In this particular picture too we can see Raj and his son Viaan twinning while Shilpa and daughter Samisha wear matching clothes.

Holi Holi is the colour of festival and happiness. Shilpa celebrates this festival with her family every year. This picture is from one of such celebration where we can see Raj and Shilpa drenched in colours as they pose with both their kids.

Lohri Shilpa Shetty and hubby Raj Kundra along with their kids and Shilpa’s family celebrate Lohri.

Diwali The festival of light and crackers is celebrated with a lot of excitement in our country. Look at how Shilpa is celebrating it with her hubby Raj and kids.

