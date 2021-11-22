Happy Anniversary Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra: 5 times the couple supported each other in public

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been in the film industry for years now. The actress is married to Raj Kundra and the couple is set to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary today. For the unversed, Shilpa tied the knot with Raj back on 22nd November 2009. Shilpa has time and again proved her love for her husband Raj Kundra and even the businessman leaves no stones unturned to shower love on his wife. Shilpa is not only a talented actress but also a fitness freak, excellent actress, doting wife, and a mother. Shilpa shares a close bond with her love Raj and her Instagram feed is full of posts with him and her kids. As the couple ring in their anniversary today, we look back at some of the instances wherein Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra came out in support of each other.

Pornography Case

Raj Kundra recently made headlines after he was arrested in a case of alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through applications. His wife Shilpa Shetty defended him and reportedly told the cops that "erotica is different from porn” and her husband Raj Kundra wasn't involved in producing porn 'content'.

Media Reporting on Raj Kundra Case

Back when Raj was arrested in the alleged pornography case, Shilpa Shetty had filed a defamation case in the Bombay High Court against 29 media personnel and media outlets. The suit was filed for ‘doing false reporting and maligning her image’ in connection to reporting about the case involving her husband Raj Kundra.

Cheating Case

Several days back, a businessman filed a cheating complaint against Raj and Shilpa and demanded Rs 1.51 crore from them. In their defense, Shilpa Shetty took to her social media and wrote, “Woke up to an FIR registered in Raj and my name! Shocked!! To set the record straight, SFL Fitness, A venture run by Kashiff Khan. He had taken naming rights of brand SFL to open SFL Fitness gyms around the country. All deals were struck by him and he was signatory in banking and day-to-day affairs. We are not aware of any of his transactions nor have we received a single rupee from him for the same. All franchisee’s dealt directly with Kashiff. The company closed in 2014 and was entirely handled by Kashiff Khan.”

She further added, “I have worked very hard over the last 28 years. And it pains me to see that my name and reputation is getting damaged and dragged so loosely. To get eyeballs. My rights as a law-abiding proud citizens in India should be protected.”

Appreciation Post

Ever since Raj’s name cropped up in several controversies, Shilpa had been sharing her thoughts with fans through social media posts. A few days back, Shilpa Shetty shared an excerpt on friendship and thanked all her friends for being in her life. The quote she shared read as, “A true friend is the greatest of all the blessings and that which we take the least care to acquire." She accompanied the excerpt from the book by writing a sweet note. She wrote, “To all my friends thankyou for being in my life.”

Defamation notice to Sherlyn Chopra

Apart from Raj Kundra, Sherlyn Chopra was also accused in a pornographic content case. Days back, Shilpa and Raj had sent a legal notice to the actress seeking an apology and Rs 50 crore in damages. They made the demands as they felt Sherlyn played a role in ruining their reputation by making "false and baseless" allegations against them.