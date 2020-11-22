Happy Anniversary Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra: Instances that prove they are the most filmy couple

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kudra are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary on November 22, 2020. Here's a look at some of their videos that prove they are the most filmy couple ever.

Kundra does not need any introduction. The diva who is still an inevitable part of the film industry has time and again proved that age is just a number. She is not only a talented actress but also a fitness freak, a fashionista, a doting wife, and a mother. The Nikamma star is married to Raj Kundra and the couple celebrates their 11th anniversary today. Yes, you heard it right. Shilpa tied the knot with Raj back on 22nd November 2009.

Well, given the heartthrob she was back then, the actress broke many hearts with her decision to get married! Talking about the couple, they have time and again proved their love for each other. It won’t be wrong to say that their love story is no less filmy. Everyone is aware of how the couple fell in love and eventually tied the knot despite all odds. This makes one feel that their love story is straight out of a Bollywood movie.

Both of them are now the doting parents of Viaan and Samisha. Moreover, their blissful married life also sets major relationship goals for all others out there. While there is no denying the fact that Shilpa Shetty is one of the most talented actresses the film industry has ever seen, her husband Raj Kundra is one hell of a filmy guy. Yes, that’s right and we have got proof for the same. As they ring in their 11th wedding anniversary today, we look back into some of the instances that prove they are the most filmy couple ever.

Check out some of their videos below:

Food for thought!

Why so serious ha?

The quirkiest dialogue delivery

Anniversary kiss

Here's another one!

The best dance partners ever

