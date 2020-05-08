Happy Anniversary Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja: Anil Kapoor wishes the adorable couple with a heartwarming video

On the occasion of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's second wedding anniversary, Anil Kapoor pours wishes for the couple with a heart-warming video.

One of the most adorable couples of Bollywood, and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on 8th May 2018. The couple rings in their second anniversary today and we just can't keep calm. B-town was abuzz with a lot of action as the entire Kapoor khandaan and other celebs stepped out in their finest glory to attend the wedding celebrations of Sonam and Anand. From mehndi, Sangeet, cocktail to other functions, Sonam and Anand Ahuja’s wedding was as grand as it could get.

While wishes have already started pouring for the adorable couple on social media, Sonam Kapoor's father and actor Anil Kapoor has shared a lovely video wishing the couple on their anniversary. The video shows some glimpses of the wonderful moments from the couple's wedding. Sonam and Anand both look happy and adorable and the video shows the immense love the couple share with each other. Sharing the stunning video, Anil Kapoor wrote, "May you be blessed with all the love & happiness, just as we feel blessed to have you in our lives! Happy 2nd Anniversary @anandahuja & @sonamkapoor! To many more phenomenal years together!"

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, the couple is making the most of their quarantine time doing some hilarious stuff that they keep sharing on their social media handles. From baking cookies to working out, Sonam and Anand have been making the most of quarantining together. Recently, Anand gifted a Nintendo switch which was gifted to her by her hubby on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. Showing her excitement, Sonam wrote, "@AnandAhuja knows me too well. (heart emojis) Love you so much."

