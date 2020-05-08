Happy Anniversary Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja: Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Swara wish the adorable couple

On the occasion of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's second wedding anniversary, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Swara Bhasker pour wishes for the cute couple.

and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on 8th May 2018 in a big fat Punjabi wedding in Mumbai and the wedding was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. B-town was abuzz with a lot of action as the entire Kapoor khandaan and other celebs stepped out in their finest glory to attend the wedding celebrations of Sonam and Anand. From mehndi, Sangeet, cocktail to other functions, Sonam and Anand Ahuja’s wedding was as grand as it could get.

As the couple rings in their second wedding anniversary today, social media is flooded with wishes for Sonam and Anand from their friends and families. After father, Anil Kapoor shared a heartwarming video in which we can see some glimpses of the wonderful moments from the couple's wedding, sister Rhea Kapoor also wished the adorable couple with a cute video. Sharing some unseen pictures of the cute couple from their fun gaming sessions to their cute selfies, Rhea wrote, "Happy anniversary family, I hope every tomorrow is the best day of your lives. @sonamkapoor @anandahuja love you!" As soon as Rhea posted the video, Sonam commented, "How did you make this I look crazy love you."

(Also Read: Happy Anniversary Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja: Anil Kapoor wishes the adorable couple with a heartwarming video)

Even brother wished the actress by posting a video from Sonam's wedding which was actually shared by Swara on her Instagram story. In the video, Sonam looks adorable dressed up as a bride and Arjun looks charming in a kurta pajama. The two give major sibling goals in this throwback video. When we talk about wishing Sonam and Anand, Sonam's best friend Swara Bhasker was not behind. The actress has been posting pictures and videos from Sonam and Anand's wedding ceremonies on her Instagram stories and wishing the couple on their anniversary.

Have a look at the wishes here:

Meanwhile, talking about Sonam and Anand, amid the lockdown, the couple is making the most of their quarantine time doing some hilarious stuff that they keep sharing on their social media handles. From baking cookies to working out, Sonam and Anand have been making the most of quarantining together.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×