Happy Anniversary Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja: PICS of couple working out prove they are 'phenomenal everyday'

As Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja celebrate their wedding anniversary today, we rounded up few photos of the lovebirds that proves that couples that sweat out and workout together are indeed, phenomenal. Take a look

and Anand Ahuja celebrate their second wedding anniversary today i.e. May 8, and two years back, when these lovebirds got married, B-town was abuzz with a lot of action as the entire Kapoor khandan and other celebs stepped out in their finest glory to attend the wedding celebrations of Sonam and Anand. From mehndi, Sangeet, cocktail to other functions, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja’s wedding was as grand as it could get and today, as the couple celebrates two years of their anniversary, we rounded up few photos of Sonam and Anand that show the couple working out together and so, we feel that a couple that works out together and sweats together, grows together and in Anand and Sonam’s language, are phenomenal in every which way.

From working out on their vacations to sweating it out together at their London house to working out amidst quarantine, Sonam and Anand are pure couple goals. What is interesting is that Anand is a fitness enthusiast, thanks to his social media posts that hint at the same, and Sonam, too, loves to work out and post marriage, the two are often seen working out together. Be it India or London, Sonam often takes to social media to share videos of them working out together. From doing headstand together to running on the treadmill, Sonam and Anand dare pure couple goals for us, and so on their wedding anniversary, we rounded up few photos and videos of the actor and her husband sweating it out

Credits :Instagram

