Happy Anniversary Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja: Near or far, the duo makes 'everyday phenomenal' look easy

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are definitely one of the most adorable couples in B-town and today, the duo completes two years as a happily married couple. And so we thought, we would send some love their way on this special occasion.

and Anand Ahuja are definitely considered to be one of Bollywood's IT couple. Wherever they go, they ensure they have our heart and time and again, they have set out major couple goals. The two have had quite the love story and it is everything dreamy. The duo got married on May 8, 2018, and they have been together, celebrating every day as one of the most amazing couples that we know of.

Sonam and Anand have always been there for each other, if not in person, at least otherwise and they have some of the finest stories to tell when it comes to keeping up with all the distance they have to bear with given their work requirements. However, their marriage is definitely based on a lot of love and one can clearly see it in the photos they share, their constant PDA and of course, how they are the happiest when they are together. The couple had a mantra, making everyday phenomenal together, and so we thought, we would just give out some of our takeaways from their time together and how it is always phenomenal with these two.

They are always cheering each other on

There have been multiple occasions of us seeing the two take to social media or during interviews, talking about how they are proud of each other's work, or loved something the other person did, and of course, there are comments too. Both of them never fail to cheer their partners and that goes a long way, in their relationship, as well as everyone else's. So may be, it is quite the life lesson that people can take from them.

Never shy away from some PDA

Both Sonam and Anand have shared some of the most adorable pictures together and we cannot get enough of them, ever. Neither of them shies away from putting it out in the open, be it their photos, or their adulation for each other and we are hearts over them every single time. Just yesterday, Sonam did post a sweet something as she expressed her happiness on receiving an early anniversary gift.

Distance indeed brings them closer

Due to their work commitments, both of them are traveling a lot and while they are at it, they end up being away for an increased period of time. None the less, they are always rooting for each other and their love for each other thanks to the advancements in social media and often, fans do get a glimpse of all the love they have for each other. None the less, they make the phrase distance makes the heart grow fonder look easy, while it is true, of course.

Ensure they are together on special days

I don't remember the last time they have missed out on special days, including each other's birthdays and also that of their family members. The two believe in making their celebrations bigger with their families, and in fact, they have also traveled together in the company of family members, making their trips and the entire experience better. When big days are spent together, the other days are easier to pass by, aren't they?

Complement each other just perfectly

And finally, both of them make for the perfect couple in B-town for everything they bring together, and how they fit in just fine. Be it the sens of fashion and how they experiment or simply shelling out major goals, and often, they also seem to share a similar sense of work ethics, thereby keeping up with their careers and business, among other things that there is to deal with.

Here's wishing Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja a very happy anniversary.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor is glad as she receives a new gift from Anand Ahuja on the occasion of their wedding anniversary

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×