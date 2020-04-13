Happy Baisakhi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Neha Dhupia & wish fans & urge them to stay at home
Today, as the nation celebrates Baisakhi on April 13, 2020, Bollywood celebs took to social media to pen heartwarming wishes for their fans. From Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda to Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Mallika Sherawat, Neha Dhupia, Neetu Chandra and others, everyone extended their heartfelt wishes to their fans. For all those who don’t know, Baisakhi is an annual religious festival in Sikhism and is essentially, celebrated in Punjab, Haryana and most of North India. Also, Baisakhi is a harvest festival which also marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh laid the foundation of the Khalsa Panth of warriors. On the occasion of Baisakhi, as we all know, people organize satsangs, nagar kirtan all over the country, however, this year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, people will celebrate the festival at their homes.
To begin with, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a throwback still from one of the films in which he is seen wearing a pagadi, and dressed as a sikh, and alongside the photo, Big B wrote, "बैसाकी के पावन अवसर पर, लें बारम बार बधाई ये दिन हर दिन मंगलमय हो , हम सब की यही दुहाई । र्षित पल औ मधुमय जीवन , अपने घर मनाएँ सुख शांत सुरक्षित रहें सदा , ईश्वर से यही दुआएँ " अब Happy Baisakhi love.” Thereafter, Tanhaji actor Ajay Devgn wished his fans on the occasion as he wrote, “Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home & celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all #HappyBaisakhi." Neetu Chandra, too, penned a heartwarming wish for her fans as she wrote, "May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Have a great Baisakhi and celebrate it with loved ones at home. #HappyBaisakhi"
Highway actor Randeep Hooda shared a throwback photo from Golden Temple as he is seen offering his prayers and alongside the photo, Randeep wrote, “जो बोया सो काटोगे।। सबनु वैसाक्खी दी लख लख वधाइयाँ ।। #HappyBaisakhi खालसा पंथ - #बैसाखी Waheguru ji da Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh .. chadhadi kala…” As for Neha Dhupia and hubby and Soorma actor Angad Bedi, they recorded a video wishing their fans on the occasion of Baisakhi as they wrote “Baisakhi diya sabnu lakh lakh vadhaiyan ... #stayhomestaysafe.”
Check out Bollywood actors wishes for Baisakhi here:
T 3500 - Happy Baisakhi .. brruuuuruaahhhhh !! pic.twitter.com/I00pzSx7Tg
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2020
Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home & celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all #HappyBaisakhi
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 13, 2020
Let's celebrate this Baisakhi in a different way by staying at home and doing something special for our loved ones, bringing smiles on their faces. #HappyBaisakhi
— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 13, 2020
जो बोया सो काटोगे।। सबनु वैसाक्खी दी लख लख वधाइयाँ ।। #HappyBaisakhi खालसा पंथ - #बैसाखी Waheguru ji da Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh .. chadhadi kala pic.twitter.com/7BtwO4j2Cx
— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 13, 2020
May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Have a great Baisakhi and celebrate it with loved ones at home.#HappyBaisakhi
— Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) April 13, 2020
Wishing everyone a very #happybaisakhi, May this spring harvest festival bring joy & new hope in our lives #happybaisakhi2020
— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) April 13, 2020
Baisakhi day of 1699. With the choice of disciples from five different caste-groups, he visualised an integrated class-less society. The five were christened as the First Five Khalsa Sikhs, and the five in turn christened their Guru as the sixth. Gobind Rai was now Gobind Singh ji. All caste names and surnames were dropped, & a common surname was proposed for all Indians across India; a surname that denoted a caste-less, class-less creed of men willing to sacrifice themselves for the nation and against injustice. And the swaroop he chose for the class-less people was an amalgmation of the ancient Indian thought of Rishis (as mentioned by Guru Gobind Singh in the Sarbloh Granth) and the Kshatriya tradition of Warriors, hence the Jooda, the hairs and the Talwar. The concept of Miri-Piri was coded in the dress-system of this new society envisioned by him. A group of people who were strong in Miri (Physical Strength and material possessions) and Piri (Spiritual Strength and humility) So, the five were given the temporal strength of a Rishi and the Physical responsibilities of a Kshatriya.At the same gathering of 1699, Guru Gobind Singh also founded the Khalsa Vani - "Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh". He named all his followers with the title 'Singh', meaning lion. He also founded the principles of Khalsa or the Five 'K's. This motley group of people uprooted Afghan and Mughal rule from entire North India from the Yamuna to the Khyber pass, such was the power of this vision.this was the Indian that he envisioned from the five corners of HIS nation. Guru Gobind Singh ji was a visionary par excellence. Awake India, awake to his vision. Leave those caste barriers, acquire knowledge, be strong in body and be a Khalsa in spirit. Your religion doesn't matter. Khalsa is a state of mind, not just a religion.Happy Baisakhi...
Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.
Add new comment