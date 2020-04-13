Happy Baisakhi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Neha Dhupia & wish fans & urge them to stay at home

On the occasion of Baisakhi, Bollywood celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Neha Dhupia and others extended their wishes to fans and also urged everyone to stay home. Take a look!

Today, as the nation celebrates Baisakhi on April 13, 2020, Bollywood celebs took to social media to pen heartwarming wishes for their fans. From Amitabh Bachchan, , Randeep Hooda to , , Mallika Sherawat, Neha Dhupia, Neetu Chandra and others, everyone extended their heartfelt wishes to their fans. For all those who don’t know, Baisakhi is an annual religious festival in Sikhism and is essentially, celebrated in Punjab, Haryana and most of North India. Also, Baisakhi is a harvest festival which also marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh laid the foundation of the Khalsa Panth of warriors. On the occasion of Baisakhi, as we all know, people organize satsangs, nagar kirtan all over the country, however, this year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, people will celebrate the festival at their homes.

To begin with, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a throwback still from one of the films in which he is seen wearing a pagadi, and dressed as a sikh, and alongside the photo, Big B wrote, "बैसाकी के पावन अवसर पर, लें बारम बार बधाई ये दिन हर दिन मंगलमय हो , हम सब की यही दुहाई । र्षित पल औ मधुमय जीवन , अपने घर मनाएँ सुख शांत सुरक्षित रहें सदा , ईश्वर से यही दुआएँ " अब Happy Baisakhi love.” Thereafter, Tanhaji actor Ajay Devgn wished his fans on the occasion as he wrote, “Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home & celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all #HappyBaisakhi." Neetu Chandra, too, penned a heartwarming wish for her fans as she wrote, "May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Have a great Baisakhi and celebrate it with loved ones at home. #HappyBaisakhi"

Highway actor Randeep Hooda shared a throwback photo from Golden Temple as he is seen offering his prayers and alongside the photo, Randeep wrote, “जो बोया सो काटोगे।। सबनु वैसाक्खी दी लख लख वधाइयाँ ।। #HappyBaisakhi खालसा पंथ - #बैसाखी Waheguru ji da Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh .. chadhadi kala…” As for Neha Dhupia and hubby and Soorma actor Angad Bedi, they recorded a video wishing their fans on the occasion of Baisakhi as they wrote “Baisakhi diya sabnu lakh lakh vadhaiyan ... #stayhomestaysafe.”

Check out Bollywood actors wishes for Baisakhi here:

T 3500 - Happy Baisakhi .. brruuuuruaahhhhh !! pic.twitter.com/I00pzSx7Tg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2020

Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home & celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all #HappyBaisakhi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 13, 2020

Let's celebrate this Baisakhi in a different way by staying at home and doing something special for our loved ones, bringing smiles on their faces. #HappyBaisakhi — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 13, 2020

जो बोया सो काटोगे।। सबनु वैसाक्खी दी लख लख वधाइयाँ ।। #HappyBaisakhi खालसा पंथ - #बैसाखी Waheguru ji da Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh .. chadhadi kala pic.twitter.com/7BtwO4j2Cx — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 13, 2020

May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Have a great Baisakhi and celebrate it with loved ones at home.#HappyBaisakhi — Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) April 13, 2020

Wishing everyone a very #happybaisakhi, May this spring harvest festival bring joy & new hope in our lives #happybaisakhi2020 — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) April 13, 2020

