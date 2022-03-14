Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: 12 times superstar underwent complete style evolution for his films

Superstar Aamir Khan has turned another year wiser on March 14. The actor needs no introduction as his decades-long career is enough for it. From Dil Chahta Hai, Lagaan, Ghajini, Dhoom 3 to Dangal and PK, the actor has proved his acting prowess time and again. Apart from showcasing his fantastic acting mettle, the star also plays around with his looks and styling. And, when it comes to Aamir, one can expect numerous surprises too. He has often blown his fans’ minds with his never-seen-before avatar.

Also known as Bollywood’s ‘Mr. Perfectionist’, he never fails to impress his audience, not only with the scripts, storyline, and his performance but with his looks and styling too. From college student to teacher, from an alien to a cop to a wrestler, Aamir Khan has covered a wide range of characters in his career and looked fresh and different in each of his films. Let’s go back straight to the 90s and look into all the looks through which he got everyone talking in the town.

The 1990s

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Let’s agree ‘firsts are always special’ and so does Aamir’s debut movie ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’. Directed by Mansoor Khan, the movie was released in 1988. It was a blockbuster and fans liked his chemistry with Juhi Chawla. Speaking about Aamir’s look for the film, he played a lover boy and established the image of a boy-next-door.

Andaz Apna Apna

One cannot forget this full of comedy film. Apart from Aamir, the movie also stars Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the movie was released in 1994. Aamir essayed the role of a poor daydreamer and his looks were something to take notes from, obviously.

Raja Hindustani

The movie gave Aamir his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, Raja Hindustani was released in 1996 and also stars Karisma Kapoor. Aamir essayed the role of a taxi driver and was in a never-seen-before look.

The 2000s

Lagaan

Aamir Khan starred and produced the historic film Lagaan. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film was released in 2001. He played the character of a farmer in the film. With Dhoti and gamcha, Aamir looked different in this film from all of his previous movies.

Dil Chahta Hai

The 2001 release was directed by Farhan Akhtar. He played a devil-may-care and happy-go-lucky college boy in the movie at first and then transition to a responsible adult.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising

In this 2005 release, Aamir Khan played the role of rebellious Mangal Pandey. His moustache and long curly hair definitely grabbed attention. The movie was directed by Ketan Mehta.

Ghajini

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Ghajini was released in 2008. Aamir Khan underwent a major transformation for the role. Even his hairstyle set fire and was a craze back then. The movie also stars Asin in the lead role.

The 2010s

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Aamir Khan played a role of a cop in this 2012 film. He donned a moustache and wore a khaki uniform for his role in Talaash. The movie was directed by Reema Kagti.

PK

This 2014 movie was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Aamir essayed the role of an alien in the film. His looks and quirky acting were a hit among his fans. The movie also stars Anushka Sharma and late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Dangal

In this movie, Aamir essayed the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler. He played the character from the age of 20 to 60. He put on so many kilos for the movie and also released extra kilos to essay the younger version of Phogat. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie was released in 2016.

Thugs of Hindostan

This 2018 film was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. He essayed the role of a small thug and was in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

The 2020s

Laal Singh Chaddha

The movie is yet-to-release and ever since Aamir has dropped his look from the film, it became the talk of the town. He was seen in the look of a Sardar in the poster which is definitely new for the fans. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will release on April 14 this year.

Tell us which one is your favourite look!

