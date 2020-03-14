Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: 5 films that suggest he will make a great comeback with Laal Singh Chaddha

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Today on Aamir Khan's 55th birthday, we decided to take a look at five of his films which prove that a great comeback is in the making.

In the Hindi film industry, 's name more often than not resonates with perfection. As his fan lovingly call him 'Mr Perfectionist', the actor is known for his attention to detail and his love for the craft of acting. Aamir, who began his full-fledged acting career in 1988, has gone on to star in some poignant films that have had an immense impact on society. Some other films which have purely entertained audiences of all age groups and some others which have been a mirror reflection of the society.

While Aamir's film choices in the early years may not be his best, considering he was still finding his feet in Bollywood, the actor's films in the last ten years at least have been blockbuster hits. However, his last film cannot boast of this record. Aamir's Thugs of Hindostan tanked massively at the box office and was a shocker for his fans. Since then, the actor took some time out, focused and announced on his last birthday that he will be officially adapting Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha.

The movie is slated to release this December and we cannot wait to see the actor on the big screen after two years. So, today on Aamir Khan's 55th birthday, we decided to take a look at five of his films which prove that he will make a great comeback with Laal Singh Chaddha.

Let's take a look:

Andaz Apna Apna

An out-and-out comedy, Aamir Khan floored the audiences with his comic timing and character in this 1994 film. Starring alongside in the lead role, Aamir proved that doing comedy was no joke and was right up his alley. The film has gone to become cult and if you haven't watched it, go Netflix it today.

3 Idiots

This college drama opened a conversation like no other. A beacon of light in the rigid Indian education system and societal pressures, 3 Idiots starring Aamir, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, was a drama-comedy that inspired many to follow their heart. Aamir as a college engineering student was a delight to watch on screen. The film to date is regarded as a favourite by many.

Dangal

A shift from his usual social dramas, Aamir took on the role of a father in this biopic and played it to perfection. Shining light on the female wrestlers of Haryana, Aamir's take on the Phogat sisters was an interesting watch. Aamir also underwent a serious transformation and gained massive amount of weight for the role. His 'fat to fit' video was the talk of the town.

PK

Trust Aamir to push the envelope and the actor is happy to do it. With Rajkummar Hirani's PK he did exactly that. Aamir character of an alien was a hilarious watch on the big screen. His eyes, ears and walk was something we had never seen Aamir do something like this before.

Mangal Pandey

As a sepoy who fights against the British rule, Aamir as Mangal Pandey was promising. His passion and love for the craft with an intensity that only he could bring to the screen, Aamir was phenomenal in this 2005 film. The period epic came after a long sabbatical Aamir had taken from work.

Thus proving, that this 2-year brief hiatus may be a sign that Aamir will return with a spectacular story and performance in Laal Singh Chaddha.

No pressure, Aamir! Here's wishing you a very Happy Birthday.



