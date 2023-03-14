Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: 5 Romantic songs of the actor from the 90s that will make you fall in love

Aamir Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He is called Mr. Perfectioninst for a reason and there is no denying that he has given us some of the most entertaining and memorable films and characters of all time. Talking about his films, everything paves the way straight into the hearts of his fans. But there is yet another thing in his films that the audiences take back with them and it stays with them for a very long time and that is his film songs. Aamir had a loverboy image in the 90s and cast a magic spell on his female fans with his charm that he spread on the silver screen. Today as the actor celebrates his birthday, we bring to you a list of his 5 romantic songs from the 90s that will make you fall in love with him a little more.

Hoshwalon Ko Khabar - Sarfarosh

If you are a 90s kid then we bet you still would be having this particular song in your playlist. This slow romantic track sung by Jagjit Singh touches your heart and its melodies string the right chords of your heart. Hoshwalon Ko Khabar is from the film Sarfarosh and it is filmed on Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre and it will surely remind you of your college crush.

Isha Hua – Ishq

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla were one of the cutest on-screen pairs in Bollywood. These two worked in several films together and one of them was Ishq. This film also starred Kajol and Ajay Devgn apart from Aamir and Juhi. Ishq Hua is a romantic number that comes at a point when both Aamir and Juhi confess their love for each other in the film.

Mera Mann Kyon Tumhe Chahe – Mann

Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala were a part of this epic love saga which still has the power to bring tears to your eyes. Mera Mann is a peppy number which comes at a point in the film when Manisha realises she loves Aamir.

Jadoo Hai Tera Hi Jadoo – Ghulam

Remember Aati Kya Khandala? Well, this song was from the film Ghulam which stars Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji. Well, Jadoo Hai Tera Hi Jadoo is a romantic number from the film and will surely give you butterflies even when you hear it today.

Pehla Nasha – Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

This list cannot be complete without this epic romantic number Pehla Nasha. Even today, people listen to this song and it will surely remind you of your first love.

