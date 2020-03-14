Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit & others wish Laal Singh Chaddha star

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As Aamir Khan turns a year older today, several stars like Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Sachin Tendulkar and others penned wishes for Mr Perfectionist. Check it out.

Among the most popular stars in Bollywood, has managed to make a place for himself in the hearts of the people as the Mr Perfectionist. Aamir has entertained the audiences for almost 3 decades and his films like PK, Dangal, Mangal Pandey and others have left an indelible imprint on the hearts of people. Today, the superstar turns a year older and is busy shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha on his birthday. However, his friends from B-town haven’t forgotten to wish him.

From to Ayushmann Khurrana, all have penned heartfelt wishes for Aamir. Ajay took the lead and wished Aamir on social media and called him Kajol and his ‘lucky mascot. Devgn wrote for Aamir, “Aamir you are Kajol & my lucky mascot. Happy returns of today @aamir_khan.” On the other hand, Ayushmann shared an adorable selfie with Aamir and wished the superstar on his special day. Khurrana wrote, “Happy birthday @_aamirkhan sir. Met him in Chandigarh on 1st March.”

Apart from this, Juhi Chawla, who has worked with Aamir in several films, penned a sweet wish for Laal Singh Chaddha star. She wrote, “Aammiirrrr ..!!! Happy Happy Birthday .... !!! where's the party tonight ...????... A 100 trees for you. May you continue to do the superlative work you do .. in every field ..!!!! Thumbs upThumbs upThumbs up @aamir_khan #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan.” also wished Aamir on his birthday with a throwback photo. She wrote, “Here's to the man who is not only wise but also kind and thoughtful. On your special day, I wish you lots of happiness. May you enjoy this fantastic day to the fullest. Happy birthday @aamir_khan , have a fabulous one.”

Check out Aamir Khan’s birthday wishes:

Here's to the man who is not only wise but also kind and thoughtful. On your special day, I wish you lots of happiness. May you enjoy this fantastic day to the fullest. Happy birthday @aamir_khan, have a fabulous one. pic.twitter.com/ovXsl68g2i — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 14, 2020

Aammiirrrr ..!!! Happy Happy Birthday .... !!! where's the party tonight ...???? ... A 100 trees for you . May you continue to do the superlative work you do .. in every field ..!!!! @aamir_khan #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 14, 2020

Aamir you are Kajol & my lucky mascot. Happy returns of today@aamir_khan — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2020

Jin Mein Ho Junoon Junoon Woh Boonde Laal Lahuu Ki!

Happy Birthday to Mr Perfectionist @aamir_khan

Wishing you health, happiness and many more box office hits to come!#HappyBirthdayAamirKhan #HBDAamirKhan — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) March 14, 2020

Happy birthday to my dear friend Aamir Singh Chaddha. pic.twitter.com/86fJldMJT4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 14, 2020

Apart from this, Daler Mehndi, Sachin Tendulkar and others penned sweet wishes for the Laal Singh Chaddha star. Currently, Aamir is shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh with Kareena Kapoor Khan. A day back, both Aamir and Kareena had jetted off for the shoot of the film. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and is directed by Advait Chandan. The film will release on Christmas 2020.

