Happy Birthday Aanand L Rai: Zero star Katrina Kaif & Raanjhanaa's Sonam Kapoor shower director with love
As filmmaker Aanand L Rai turns 49 today, his actresses took to social media to wish him on his birthday. One of the first few stars to do send wishes his way was his Zero actress Anushka Sharma who shared an adorable photo. Katrina Kaif, who also starred alongside Anushka and Shah Rukh Khan in Zero, took to her Instagram Story to share a photo from their film set. Katrina wrote, "Happiest Birthday to U..the bestest year and all the love to u..missing our times on set alot (sic)."
Another heartwarming wish came from Sonam Kapoor who took to her Instagram to share a happy picture with Aanand. Sonam reached for her archives as she shared a photo from the sets of Raanjhanaa in which she had starred opposite Dhanush. Sonam's photo caption read, "Happy happy birthday Anand sir! Thanks for changing everything in my life. Forever indebted to you, for having the confidence in me . Also cannot wait to eat with you again.. @aanandlrai."
Not just that, Sonam also shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story from the sets of Raanjhanaa and it was indeed heartfelt.
Take a look at Sonam and Katrina's birthday wishes for Aanand L Rai below:
"Happy Birthday @aanandlrai. To love, laughter and happiness. Bohot saara pyaar," Anushka Sharma captioned her Instagram story wherein she posted a picture of herself and director Aanand L. Rai. Check it out:
Here's wishing Aanand L Rai a very Happy Birthday!