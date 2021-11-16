Happy Birthday Aaradhya: 5 times Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan’s girl proved she's the fav grandchild

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is celebrating her 10th birthday today, on the 16th of November, 2021. Aaradhya has been in the limelight ever since her birth in 2011. Being born into one of the most revered and influential families of the Hindi film industry, and being Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter has always kept fans curious and excited to know more about the young lady. So, all hail the power of the internet and social media which has made lives of B’Town celebs way more accessible than it was back in the day.

Over the years, there have been several instances when pictures of Aaradhya with her grandparents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan have gone viral on social media. Apart from this, Aishwarya often takes to her Instagram space where she shares adorable moments of Aaradhya with her mother Vrinda Rai and late father Krishnaraj Rai. All her grandparents have showered bucket loads of love on Aaradhya in real life and on social media alike.

So, as Aaradhya turns a year older today, let us look at a few moments which prove that she is the favorite grandchild in the Bachchan family.

1. Amitabh Bachchan is a proud grandad

.. the pride of the family .. the pride of a girl .. the pride of all women ..

OUR dearest AARADHYA .. https://t.co/jQ9FFrmBEZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 20, 2019

In 2019, an eight-year-old Aaradhya performed and delivered a powerful monologue on women empowerment at a school function. The confidence and grace surprised everyone, including fans on the internet. While Big B could not be there at the function, he retweeted Aaradhya’s video and dubbed her ‘the pride of the family’.

2. The Bachchans don party hats as they welcome the new year

There’s truth to the saying that the old become kids in the company of their grandchildren. Take a look at how Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan channel their inner excited kids, as they don party hats on new years’ eve.

3. A peck on the cheek from Dadaji

This picture screams ‘dadu-poti’ love. Need we say more?

4. Aaradhya with her beautiful ‘nani’ Vrinda

If pictures could speak, the above ones would tell us of the love-filled bond Aaradhya has with Aishwarya’s mother Vrinda. The happiness is almost palpable.

5. Baby Aaradhya smiles with her Nanu-Nani

First things, first, how adorable does baby Aaradhya look in this photo? As Aishwarya picks Aaradhya up in her arms, the little one’s grandparents sweetly smile at the camera.

We wish Aaradhya a very happy 10th birthday!