Happy Birthday Aaradhya Bachchan: Best moments of the little lady with mom Aishwarya that are priceless

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aardhya Bachchan will be celebrating her 9th birthday on November 16. Here are a few best moments of the birthday girl with her mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

and Abhishek Bachchan’s pretty daughter will turn 9 on November 16, 2020. She is treated like a princess in the Bachchan family. Aaradhya’s grandfather, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan loves her a lot. While the little doll’s birthdays have always been inspired by Disney character themes, this year due to the ongoing pandemic, her parents have planned a low-key birthday for their daughter. They have decided to have an intimate birthday celebration for Aaradhya.

According to a Mid-Day report, a source to the Bachchan family has said, “All Bollywood celebrations have been low-key. Aaradhya’s birthday will also be muted. It will not be possible to host a grand event under the current circumstances.” The source further added that this year the celebrations will be restricted to cutting a cake. However, Aaradhya’s parents will aim to make it as special as possible for the angel.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had become the proud parents of the sweet baby girl, in 2011.

Today, as Aardhya Bachchan will be celebrating her 9th birthday, here a few best moments of the birthday girl with her mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

There's no doubt that Aaradhya is just as beautiful as her mother. And so, when it comes to sartorial choices, she too manages to impress one and all with her confident personality.

In this photo, the mom-daughter can be seen twinning in shimmery Manish Malhotra outfits at the Fashion Weekend International 2018 in Doha. The two looked gorgeous in the picture.

This picture had been clicked at Cannes in 2018. The mother-daughter duo can be expressing their love for each other.

Aaradhya can be seen cutely sitting on her mother's lap while the two pose for a perfect still. Apparently, the picture was clicked at the first Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Awards where the gorgeous actress received the Meryl Streep Award for Excellence.

Aaradhya accompanied mom Aishwarya at Cannes 2019. The mother-daughter looked ravishing in shades of golden and yellow. While Aaradhya looked adorable in an asymmetrical lemon-hued dress and mom Aishwarya donned a metallic gold gown with a long trail and she was looking breathtakingly beautiful.

The photo is from Aaradhya's 7th birthday, where both of them can be seen posing for the camera in the sweetest way possible.

The first picture is from the mother and daughter’s casual outing together. The second one is from Dussehra celebration last year. In both the photos, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are looking stunning.

Credits :Pinkvilla

