Happy Birthday Abhay Deol: Sunny Deol, Bobby, Esha and Karan Deol wish him with priceless pics

Abhay Deol is one of the most talented and versatile actors in Bollywood. He has often managed to impress his fans with his films. It is Abhay Deol’s birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from every corner on social media. But two wishes that have our attention is from his sister Esha Deol and brother Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol. Both of them took to their Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with the Aisha actor and wished him with a special note.

Esha Deol shared a fun picture of her dancing with brother Abhay Deol. Esha is not facing the camera and only her back can be seen in the picture. She is wearing an off-shoulder dress and the tattoo on her right shoulder can be seen clearly. Abhay too can be seen wearing a white shirt and that smile on his face is proof of the fact that he is in a happy space. Sharing the picture, Esha wrote, “Happy birthday big brother. Even if we’re just dancing in the dark …… there is always light & lightheartedness in this special bond we share. Stay blessed!” On the other hand, Karan Deol shared a selfie of the two as they can be seen twinning in black. He wrote, “Happy Birthday @abhaydeol chacha. Hope you have a great one, lots of love. Here's to many more amazing memories like this photo.” Even brothers Sunny and Bobby wished Abhay with priceless pictures.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Karan Deol and Abhay Deol recently shared the screen space in Velle. Karan had revealed that he got to learn a lot from Abhay on the sets.

Velle a crime-comedy drama was released in cinemas on December 10. The movie stars Karan alongside Abhay and Savant Singh Premi, Visshesh Tiwari, Ananya Singh and Mouni Roy in a special appearance.

