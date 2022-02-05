Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: 5 times actor stood by Aishwarya Rai and proved he is the best husband ever

It is an occasion of celebration for the elite Bachchan family today. After all, it is Abhishek Bachchan aka Junior Bachchan’s birthday! Abhishek Bachchan has been on a roll, with the spectacular movies he has been bestowing us over the last few years. Apart from being an exceptional actor, Abhishek is also an exceptional husband, who has always been a pillar of strength for his lady Aishwarya Bachchan. Time and again, Abhishek reemphasises his wife’s sheer brilliance and honestly, it is quite touching. So, on the actor’s 45th birthday, here are the five times when Abhishek went on and above to praise and stand by Aishwarya.

When Abhishek got furious over the media’s scrutiny during Aaradhya’s birth

In an interview with Vogue, Abhishek Bachchan candidly revealed that Aishwarya Rai’s career took a backseat after Aaradhya’s arrival in their lives. However, back in the days, Abhishek was also left furious with the media scrutiny that Aishwarya had to undergo. In the interview, Abhishek said, “When she became a mother, her career took a backseat. Today, she does everything for Aaradhya. She is a supermom. Soon after Aaradhya was born, the media went at her about her weight gain. Nasty things were written, which really upset me. If they upset her, she said nothing. 'Water off a duck's back,' said Aishwarya when she saw me perturbed.”

When Abhishek boasted that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a bigger superstar than him

Abhishek isn't intimidated by his wife's success, in fact, he celebrates it. He never misses an occasion to compliment Aishwarya. In an interview with Elle, he revealed "Where's the comparison with Aishwarya? She isn't as popular as me, she is more popular. She's a bigger star than I am. I'm very happy and proud about it."

When Abhishek criticised critics for making derogatory remarks about Aishwarya's weight gain

Aishwarya was chastised by both the public and the media for gaining weight after the birth of her daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek had jumped to his wife's defence, and in a chat with DNA said, “Yes, she's a public figure, but people forget she's also a woman and now a mother and there's a line that's not to be crossed. I don't talk that way about any woman ever and it's obviously not graceful for anyone to talk about her like that either”.

When Abhishek's joy came from appreciating Aishwarya's accomplishments

In an interview with Vogue, Abhishek said, "As a man, nothing gives me more pleasure than putting my wife in front of me and seeing her be celebrated. Whether she receives the Padma Shri or goes to Cannes, the most amazing thing I can do is be supportive." He added that anyone who said it wasn't the manly thing to do, said utter bullshit and that it was really regressive.

Bonus - Abhishek’s reaction to the duo’s wedding pic

Once, a fan had tweeted a picture of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from what appeared to be their wedding. Both Abhishek and Aish were dressed as the bride and groom Aish could be seen laughing her heart out and the Dhoom actor was smiling. Sharing this picture the fan wrote, “Her laugh n his Smile say it all #MyLovelies #AbhishekBachchan #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #TBThursday.” Well, to this Abhishek Bachchan just had a straight and simple reply. He tweeted, “This is a photoshopped image.”

