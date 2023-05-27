Happy Birthday AbRam Khan: 3 times Shah Rukh Khan’s son stole his thunder with appearance on Mannat’s terrace

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following and there is no denying this fact. His fans are crazy and can do anything to get a glimpse of their favourite star. But if there is anyone else who holds the capacity to steal his thunder is none other than his youngest kid AbRam Khan. Yes! You heard that right. AbRam may be just a kid now but he sure understands that his father is a superstar and fans love him. Maybe, even he enjoys stealing a lit bit of thunder from his actor dad and that is why he accompanies him most of the time when SRK decides to make an appearance for his fans at Mannat. Today as the little one is celebrating his birthday we bring to you a list of events where we saw AbRam appearing with King Khan to wave at their fans.

Shah Rukh Khan’s perfect Eidi for fans with AbRam Khan

Like every year, Shah Rukh Khan came out to the stands of his bungalow Mannat, climbed on the top from where his fans could see him, and greeted them. The actor looked dapper in casual attire. He wore a white plain tee over black jeans and completed his look with white shoes and sunglasses. He waved at all his fans who could not stop screaming and shouting his name. From ‘namaste’ to ‘Salaam’ he did everything and also sent flying kisses. Indeed, this must have made his fans' Eid a special one. His little one AbRam Khan also came out with his dad and cutely waved at the fans.

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans on his 57th birthday

It happens almost every year that Shah Rukh Khan comes to the stands of his bungalow Mannat to greet his fans as he brings in his birthday. Well, this particular moment is from his 57th birthday when even AbRam Khan accompanied him to the stands and carefully observed his father wave at his fans only to later do the same.

AbRam Khan waves at the fans after Aryan Khan’s release

Three weeks after his arrest in connection to the Drugs Bust Case by the NCB, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan was granted bail. After the bail order, an excited Shah Rukh’s youngest child, AbRam was spotted waving at paps from the terrace of the actor’s residence, Mannat. While Shah Rukh’s staff tried to bring AbRam down from the edge, he was seen repeatedly getting up and waving at the paps.